Surviving the heat: Bianca Aguila’s story in San Jose, California

Nello Puelles, La Voz Staff | June 24, 2024
From+left%2C+Bianca+Aguila+demonstrates+how+she+cools+down+her+apartment+in+San+Jose+on+June+17.
Nello Puelles
From left, Bianca Aguila demonstrates how she cools down her apartment in San Jose on June 17.
Nello Puelles

In this video, we dive into the heat waves of San Jose, California and how they impact the lives of its residents.

Join us as we meet Bianca Aguila, a San Jose resident, who shares her personal story of enduring the intense summer heat.

From coping strategies to community support, Bianca provides an insightful perspective on navigating the challenges posed by rising temperatures.

Key Highlights:

  • Bianca’s personal experience with San Jose’s summer heat
  • Practical tips for staying cool and safe during heat waves
  • The importance of community and support networks

Nello Puelles
Nello Puelles, Multimedia Editor
Nello would love to direct a news show or podcast and help his community.

