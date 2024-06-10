The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

De Anza Student Government fosters community with a Mini Flea Market

The event brings the market to students between classes, connecting them with the college’s larger ecosystem
Marissa Rentschler, La Voz Staff | June 10, 2024
Vendors+encircle+De+Anzas+main+quad+on+Tuesday%2C+May+21%2C+for+the+spring+quarter+Mini+Flea+Market.
Marissa Rentschler
Vendors encircle De Anza’s main quad on Tuesday, May 21, for the spring quarter Mini Flea Market.

White and rainbow tents lined the main quad on Tuesday, May 21, featuring regular sellers from De Anza College’s monthly flea market. The scaled-down experience of the monthly Saturday market allows students to participate in a community they might miss on the weekends.

The Mini Flea Market is a quarterly event organized by the DASG Flea Market Liaisons. They are student senators elected specifically to work with the flea market.

Animal bandanas from Stitch Lilly Design made for dogs, cats, rabbits, or any furry friend that are sold at the Mini Flea Market in the main quad on May 21. (Marissa Rentschler)

This year’s liaisons were Jannah Sheriff and Ian Ang. Both were voted in last April and will retire from their positions at the end of the quarter.

Sellers included Stitch Lilly Design, who has been selling her collection of handmade bandanas, fanny packs and tote bags with the De Anza Flea Market since last year, and making them since 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

“It started with a $20 IKEA sewing machine,” she said. “I saw it and I thought, I could do that.”

The machine didn’t last long, she said, but it’s clearly proven its worth.

Gamers Heaven was another business present at the market. Founded by Dennis Yu, the anime gamers cafe provides a third space for those interested in everything from manga to tabletop games to the Tokyo shopping experience.

The table displayed multicolored sets of dice, enamel fan pins, card games and shoulder bags. While the physical cafe won’t exist until later this year, Yu’s business can be seen in its pop-up form at the De Anza Flea Market on Aug. 3.

Laura Ramirez, artist and owner of Crochet Corner, sells one of her handmade plushies at the Mini Flea Market in the main quad on May 21. (Marissa Rentschler)

In the Crochet Corner, Laura Ramirez has been selling with the De Anza Flea for six months. She says it’s one of her favorite markets because of the large number of families that attend, as children and parents are the main audiences for her knit animal plushies.

The Mini Flea Market happens once a quarter, but according to next year’s student senators, it may become a more regular event.

This was first expressed by Rami Abukhater, 17, a computer science major and a longtime fan of the flea. He said he finds a role model in current Flea Market Liaison Ian Ang and wants to continue his legacy.

Anish Shamarao, 19, economics major, was elected to be a liaison after working as a flea market intern this last year. He said he believes the flea market is a tool to promote small businesses and improve the community at De Anza.

Incoming Flea Market Liaisons Anish Shamarao (middle) and Rami Abukhater (right) boost recognition of the DASG’s community building efforts at the mini market information booth. (Marissa Rentschler)

“The goal is to get people together,” he said. With his upcoming term in the senate, Shamarao said he intends to streamline the flea’s website design and make it easier to navigate for those who are less tech-fluent. He also intends to work on vendor and shopper outreach to get feedback about the event and improve the social media presence for the market.

De Anza had its June flea market on Saturday, June 1. The next event will be just after Independence Day on Saturday, July 6.

 

cOyUOTn9TiFBdQYpW6Xl9yuo4NmAdzueQlDjw9u5
Gallery | 13 Photos
Marissa Rentschler
Vendors encircle De Anza's main quad on Tuesday, May 21, for the spring quarter Mini Flea Market.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Student staff form a group huddle during the De Anza 2.5 Hackathon on June 1 in the Science Center.
De Anza hackathon returns for Spring and comes with a twist
Chris Winn sings for Cult Mind at Trash House for Spankyfest on Aug. 5, 2023.
Bay Area hardcore musician archives the local scene
People socialize and walk around the L quad on May 11. De Anza campus is open for any international student.
Navigating and learning about culture shocks among international students
Reception attendees browse the exhibit at the Euphrat Museum of Art on May 15.
Euphrat holds the Spring Art Student Showcase
A digital collage depicting the U.S. Capitol and a crossed out TikTok logo.
DA Voices: 'What is your opinion on the TikTok ban?'
Members of Psychology Club enjoy tea at the Psych Tea Party in the California History Center on May 9.
The Psychology Tea Party is a unique blend of minds and conversations
More in Story Carousel
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 5 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – NBA Conference Finals preview. Denver moving on? And more.
Audience listen as Pam Walker, vice president of PPL, speaks to them in the Hinson Campus Center on June 6.
Search for a new president commences with an open forum
Matcha flavored drinks and candy on a stick attract sweet tooths at the Night Market food festival in Pleasanton on May 19.
626 Night Market food festival kicks off summer with a variety of innovative refreshments
Graphic for the podcast The De Anza Sports Voice, hosted by Alexander Stoev and Anthony Politi.
Episode 4 | ‘The De Anza Sports Voice’ – High flying start to the NBA second-round
Coach Berticevich fires up the basketball team before practice on May 9.
Coach Profile: Joseph Berticevich
A pickup truck used by the FHDA Police sits in front of the campus police substation at the Hinson campus center on May 16.
Campus police do not need tasers
About the Contributor
Marissa Rentschler
Marissa Rentschler, Staff Reporter
Marissa Rentschler is a screenwriter and filmmaker looking to expand her anthropological and existential inquiries into the field of journalism this quarter.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest