Da Voices- ‘What is your goal for the quarter?’

Ashritha Chand and Jennifer Yamanaka
September 25, 2025

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This time, La Voz reporters Jennifer Yamanakaand and Ashritha Chan asked, “What is your goal for the quarter?”

 

Jennie Chou, 35, an English major, explained her goals for the quarter on Sept. 23 at the L Quad. (Jennifer Yamanaka)

Jennie Chou, 35, English major, said she wants to focus on working towards her English major this quarter.

“My goals are in English for now, but in the future I’m thinking about studying art,” Chou said.

Wytton Wang, 17, accounting major said his goal is to do well academically and network around campus at the Campus Center Sept. 23.

Wytton Wang, 17, accounting major, said he wants to focus on his grades.

“I want to get a high GPA, like 3.5 (or) 3.6, and network around campus,” Wang said.

Nicole Chau, 19, art history major, said she wants to improve her time management over the coming quarter near the Campus Center on Sept. 23. (Ashritha Chand)

Nicole Chau, 19, art history major, said she wants to improve her time management by “balancing her time wisely” this quarter.

“I have a lot of stuff going on and I want to stay on top of all of it,” Chau said.

Samantha Carlson, 19, biology major said her goal is to manage her priorities for the quarter at the Campus Center on Sept. 23 (Jennifer Yamanaka)

Samantha Carlson, 19, biology major, said she wants to get into a habit of “being” and focus more on herself.

“In doing that, I’ll be able to focus more on my academic, physical goals and being as successful as I can in my educational endeavors,” Carlson said.

Adrian Cabrera, 17, business major, said he wants to get into a good rhythm this quarter near the Campus Center on Sept. 23 (Jennifer Yamanaka)

Adrian Cabrera, 17, business major, said his goal for the quarter was to get into a rhythm with his schedule.

“I want to keep up with the time and keep track of myself,” Cabrera said.

Falk Cammin, program director, said her goal is her students success this quarter at the Campus Center on Sept. 23. (Jennifer Yamanaka)

Falk Cammin, program director of the Humanities Scholars Work Experience at De Anza and Foothill colleges, said her students’ success is her priority.

“My goal for this quarter is for my students in the Humanities Scholars Work Experience to have awesome internships and to be really, really successful,” Cammin said.

Amanda Huynh, 33, nursing major, said her quarter goals as improving her time management skills in the campus center on Sept. 23. (Ashritha Chand)

Amanda Huynh, 33, nursing major, said she wants to gain more self-confidence this quarter.

“I’ve spent a lot of time overthinking things and letting wrong answers make me feel like I won’t make it,” Huynh said. “I want to make sure that I don’t get so down on myself and I want to stay a bit more organized with my time.”

