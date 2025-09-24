Da Voices- ‘Why did you choose your major?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This time, La Voz reporters Hayden Rush and Andres Silva asked, “What is your favorite music genre?”

“I’ve always been interested in biology and I was previously considering pursuing medicine,” said Tanish Ktko, 19, biomedical engineering major. “Medicine is just a really long pathway and I found out last year in an internship that I really enjoyed engineering, especially biotech.”

Alfredo Rangel, 18, psychology major, chose his major because of his interest in psychology.

“I always have liked helping people and therapy is cool,” Rangel said.

Matthew Meng, 19, mechanical engineering major, said he wanted to pursue his major since he was a boy.

“It’s been my childhood dream,” Meng said.

Guillermo Romero, 20, biology major, said his motivation for nutrition reflects his own lifestyle.

“I choose it because I like sports and to have a healthy life, but also make a plan of nutrition (for) people who are in bad conditions,” Guillermo said.

“I really like stability, and they (accountants) have that as well,” Alexis Tran, 18, accounting major, said about her major. “I really like learning how to manage my own budget.”

Pawam Ramesh, 18, electrical engineering major, said he enjoys the technical aspect of his major.

“I just like circuits, physics and math,” Ramesh said.

Luis Anthony, 20, music major, said his passion for creating music inspired his major choice.

“I just want to create. I feel like a lot of people right now just consume, consume, consume,” Anthony said. “I want to produce.”

Quinn Martinez, 21, chemistry major, said she chose her major because it aligns with her interests, including her favorite TV show.

“I wanted to go somewhere in STEM,” Martinez said. “I’m really interested in math, science, everything. … (When I) watched ‘Breaking Bad,’ I was like, ‘Okay, I could do something.’”

Angel Cobos, 20, design and manufacturing technologies major, said he chose the field because he prioritizes long-term job sustainability.

“I see it (machining) being useful to me in the future,” Cobos said. “ I know that there will be job support in the future as well.”

Loreno Goldfain, 19, a biology major, said he is motivated by his love of animals.

“I feel like I’m a huge fan of nature and just all related organisms stuff,” Goldfain says. “I literally spend my time just researching animals.”