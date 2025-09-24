The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Da Voices- ‘Why did you choose your major?’

Hayden Rush and Andres Silva
September 24, 2025

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This time, La Voz reporters Hayden Rush and Andres Silva asked, “What is your favorite music genre?”

Tanish Ktko, 19, biomedical engineering major, explains why he chose his current major instead of pursuing one in medicine in the S Quad and Library on Sept. 23. (Andres Silva)

“I’ve always been interested in biology and I was previously considering pursuing medicine,” said Tanish Ktko, 19, biomedical engineering major. “Medicine is just a really long pathway and I found out last year in an internship that I really enjoyed engineering, especially biotech.”

Alfredo Rangel, 18, psychology major, said he chose his major because of his desire to help people in front of the Forum on Sept. 23. (Andres Silva)

Alfredo Rangel, 18, psychology major, chose his major because of his interest in psychology.

“I always have liked helping people and therapy is cool,” Rangel said.

Matthew Meng, 19, mechanical engineering major, shares why he chose his major in the S Quad on Sept. 23. (Andres Silva)

Matthew Meng, 19, mechanical engineering major, said he wanted to pursue his major since he was a boy.

“It’s been my childhood dream,” Meng said.

Guillermo Romero, 20, biology major, explains he chose his major for its focus on nutrition near the Campus Center on Sept. 23.

Guillermo Romero, 20, biology major, said his motivation for nutrition reflects his own lifestyle.

“I choose it because I like sports and to have a healthy life, but also make a plan of nutrition (for) people who are in bad conditions,” Guillermo said.

Alexis Tran, 18, accounting major, stands in front of Building L3 on Sept. 23. (Hayden Rush)

“I really like stability, and they (accountants) have that as well,” Alexis Tran, 18, accounting major, said about her major. “I really like learning how to manage my own budget.”

Pawam Ramesh, 18, electrical engineering major, stands in a campus parking lot on Sept. 23. (Hayden Rush)

Pawam Ramesh, 18, electrical engineering major, said he enjoys the technical aspect of his major.

“I just like circuits, physics and math,” Ramesh said.

Luis Anthony, 20, music major, sits on the stairs of the former Flint Center on Sept. 23. (Hayden Rush )

Luis Anthony, 20, music major, said his passion for creating music inspired his major choice.

“I just want to create. I feel like a lot of people right now just consume, consume, consume,” Anthony said. “I want to produce.”

Quinn Martinez, 21, chemistry major, sits on a bench in the S Quad on Sept. 23. (Hayden Rush)

Quinn Martinez, 21, chemistry major, said she chose her major because it aligns with her interests, including her favorite TV show.

“I wanted to go somewhere in STEM,” Martinez said. “I’m really interested in math, science, everything. … (When I) watched ‘Breaking Bad,’ I was like, ‘Okay, I could do something.’”

Angel Cobos, 20, design and manufacturing technologies major, stands outside Room S34 on Sept. 23. (Hayden Rush )

Angel Cobos, 20, design and manufacturing technologies major, said he chose the field because he prioritizes long-term job sustainability.

“I see it (machining) being useful to me in the future,” Cobos said. “ I know that there will be job support in the future as well.”

Loreno Goldfain, 19, biology major, sits near the outdoor eating area of the Campus Center on Sept. 23. (Hayden Rush)

Loreno Goldfain, 19, a biology major, said he is motivated by his love of animals.

“I feel like I’m a huge fan of nature and just all related organisms stuff,” Goldfain says. “I literally spend my time just researching animals.”

