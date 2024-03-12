A look at Waymo’s driverless cars

Waymo’s self-driving cars do not require human drivers, instead relying on the public’s trust in technology.

Waymo has accumulated over 7 million miles of driving data on public roads and has discovered that their driverless cars are three times less likely to be involved in any type of crash or accident reported to the police, and nine times less likely to be involved in a crash resulting in injuries, compared to human drivers in San Francisco.

However, concerns about safety and potential errors persist, and Waymo’s driverless cars currently operate only in the San Francisco area and require users to join a waitlist to use their services.

Equipped with sensors, including a lidar (a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges) sensor, Waymo’s cars navigate safely and their access to Google’s extensive resources in artificial intelligence development is expected to contribute to the continued advancement of their driverless technology.

Watch the video for our report.