Women’s basketball new coach brings change

45 year old Mike Allen is the coach for De Anza College’s women’s basketball team. Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Allen was the son of a single mother who was constantly frustrated about his father’s disappearance, which impacted his emotions negatively. However, Allen’s mother always gave him the confidence to strive and work hard. Allen said “My mom was an amazing mother. She worked hard and she instilled in me the values and faith that I can accomplish anything, whatever that may be.”

In his middle school and high school years, Allen played baseball and football casually and never knew what he truly wanted to do in the future. Allen was drafted into basketball and after being taunted by his coach multiple times, he challenged himself to work even harder. Being called the 20 20 20, which meant that he needed to score a total of 20 points, rebounds, and field goals in every game he played, Allen used this unfairness to push himself to the absolute limit.

Allen’s coaching career began when he was told by his college basketball coach that he was visualized as a leader through his eyes. As a result, Allen began envisioning himself as a coach and began to play basketball professionally. Skilled as he was, Allen decided to begin coaching in Palo Alto and King’s Academy. After coaching at Gunderson for 8 years, Allen transferred to De Anza College.

Allen currently coaches women’s basketball with a longing passion to support students and team members. He says “If I’ve got the equipment for them to train with, and I’m the one teaching them, there’s no way that they’ll fail.” Allen’s main message to his students is that “Hard work brings change; you just have to try.”

Doryn Gomez, 19, and a psychology major who plays for the women’s basketball team, claims that “I look up to him because he has a moral conduct. He knows what’s right for us because he’s passionate and understanding about what he does.”

Sophia Rodriquez, 20, and a political science major, said that “He doesn’t yell like every other coach. Coach Allen is inspirational, motivational, and he sees the best in everyone. It’s something that all other coaches lack.”

Allen has created a website that serves as an outside sports organization responsible for hosting basketball training sessions, camps, leagues. Allen says that “My website is used to inspire others. I encourage other students to sign up for my training programs, and if you can’t afford it, I will make it affordable.”