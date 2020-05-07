There are many downsides to this sheltering-in-place life, but the best thing we can do for ourselves right now is adopting healthier eating habits.

Being stuck at home during this difficult time does not mean we have to fail on our 2020 health goals.

We should and can be finding new healthy ways to make food during this shelter-in-place.

With COVID-19 being at the forefront of everyone’s minds, self-care can not fall out of consideration.

Eating out is still an option for many people thanks to eating establishments still being an essential business. However, this time can be used to find better healthier food options.

Even if someone can not afford fresh vegetables all the time, frozen or canned options are a cheaper wallet-friendly alternative.

Creating better eating habits will extend one’s life and help fight off illnesses. This time at home can be used to create better lifestyle choices.

Doctor Dariush Mozaffarian, cardiologist and dean of the Friedman school said in the New York Times, “Healthy foods can boost the immune system and help people of all ages fight off respiratory infections.”

One of the studies Mozaffarian was a part of showed that there is an increase in children eating better nationally.

More specifically eating more grains and fruits and drinking fewer sugary juices.

Americans are increasingly aware that refined sugars, processed foods, oils and grease are things that should not be consumed.

Finding new recipes and styles of cooking can be done during this time.

For the parents out there, use this time to instill better eating habits in your children.

Try finding ways to make preparing and cooking food a fun and meaningful time for the whole family.

Creating a game around cooking could be a great way to involve children.

Try make your own pizza night and see who can create the best pizza.

The best thing we can do during this time is to care for ourselves and for our loved ones by having more mindful eating practices.

With many fast food stores staying open during COVID-19 and gyms closing, keeping healthy food in the house is the best thing we all can do right now.