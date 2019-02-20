ESports provides a safer alternative to traditional sports

Competitive gaming, also known as eSports, taking over the entertainment industry is beneficial for individuals who are not physically capable to play certain sports. While physical sports can leave permanent damage on your body, eSports allows individuals who are good at video games to play competitively for a career.

With the advancement of technology, more people are playing video games rather than sports because they are aware of potential lifetime damages resulting from traditional sports.

According to a CNN article, evidence of brain disease was found in a study of 200 former NFL, college and high school football players.

As participation in sports decline, traditional sports viewership is also going down.

According to an article on Sports Business Daily, Sunday Night Football has seen a 10 percent viewership drop and Monday Night Football is down 19 percent — the series’ slowest start in a decade.

With the growth of eSports, big companies are competing in this particular scene by broadcasting competitive matches live on television. According to an article on The Sociable, Amazon paid Twitch, the live streaming eSports video platform, nearly $1 billion in 2014 while other media giants like ESPN have also begun broadcasting eSports tournaments.

There should be nothing against eSports stepping into the world of traditional sports. It is a great opportunity for individuals who want to pursue a safer option because their bodies do not need to endure activities that are physically demanding.