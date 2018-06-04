De Anza College should not cut the budget for its music program and complicate students’ mission to attain an associate’s degree in art, risking that students switch to other community colleges.

If the De Anza music program’s budget is reduced or even worse–completely cut, it could spell big trouble for music mavens.

Music programs are fundamental: they provide a creative outlet while teaching important skills. If De Anza decides to cut its music program, that very creative force on campus would no longer be present.

“I still have my first year classes out,” said Christopher Cho, 20, music major. “If classes get cut, it could affect myself and upcoming students.”

Cho said that 4-series classes, part of a comprehensive four year music program required for an associate’s degree, got cancelled this winter quarter because of low enrollment, but students convinced the administration to bring them back.

De Anza must put forth more effort to sustain important courses such as those of the 4-series program. If De Anza wants its music students to excel, they must ensure that all aspects of training are adequately met.

If De Anza cuts essential music courses due to lack of funds, it risks students switching over to other colleges. Cho said he and other students may not even have this option because of issues like transportation.

According to De Anza’s enrollment page, residential student rates have declined 8 percent and non-residential rates have declined 4 percent from spring 2017-2018.

De Anza risks enrollment rates dropping more than it has in recent years if their music program is cut–which would only hurt the college’s revenue in the future.