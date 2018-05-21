This article is from a two part debate on how memes affect modern culture.

Memes are good because of the awareness they raise for important issues and events, despite the controversy surrounding them.

For example, when Mark Zuckerberg was on trial for allowing a Cambridge Analytica to access Facebook user’s information a few weeks ago, I didn’t even know he was on trial until people started making pictures of him looking like a robot during the trial.

Despite the humorous context, they actually made me go out of my way to research the hearings.

Although memes can be really insensitive in their portrayal of tragedies, they expose people to the serious context of the jokes they are laughing at.

“ Memes are enlightening since they help people like me think about situations they otherwise would not.” — Dan Nguyen

Don’t get me wrong, I know that memes can be really dark and just plain cruel. But they are also enlightening, since they help people like me think about situations they otherwise would not.

Memes can also use content from television shows or movies for jokes, helping fans enjoy the media they love even more.

Many have created memes based on Marvel’s recent “Avengers: Infinity War,” discussing its most shocking, trending spoilers. The movie struck an emotional chord with the audience, leaving moviegoers hungry for more. The memes created after the film’s release helped the audience process the shocking plot twists, and have a laugh while doing it, giving fans more “Avengers” content to enjoy in between films.

Sure, memes can be super offensive, but also funny as hell, and it’s not wrong to share jokes with other people online, no matter how offensive.