Fact Friday: Nov. 14

Issue 3, week 8
Tommy Ngo, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa
November 14, 2025
Tommy Ngo, Gordon Yang, and Ann Peñalosa

In this broadcast we cover:

  • Football’s record-breaking 99–3 win, upcoming championship game
  • Veterans Day campus closure, celebration
  • Free weekly hot meals from World Food Movement
  • Winter quarter registration help sessions
  • Last day to register for DAHacks 4.0
  • CSU East Bay transfer infosession
  • Euphrat Museum’s “Invoke History” exhibition

Hosted by Gordon Yang and Tommy Ngo

Produced & Videography by Tommy Ngo

Edited by Ann Peñalosa

Tommy Ngo
Tommy Ngo, Multimedia Editor
I’m a film-making student with a strong interest in narrative features and documentaries. I joined La Voz to gain hands-on experience in storytelling and journalism. My goal is to use visual storytelling to highlight meaningful issues and connect with audiences in impactful ways.
Gordon Yang
Gordon Yang, Social Media Editor
Source force course; Fact act impact; Ink think think …
Ann Peñalosa
Ann Peñalosa, Copy Editor
Ann drinks gabunomi. She also writes, translates and edits “Fact Friday.” Scroll down on her page to get to her writing.