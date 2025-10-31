Photo Essay: Homecoming returns to De Anza with a Midnight Garden

Under twinkling lights and paper butterflies, De Anza students filled Conference Halls A and B in the Campus Center on Friday, Oct. 24, for the Homecoming dance– a “Midnight Garden” brought to life by student volunteers.

Nearly 500 students attended the event with more than 350 students registered in advance. Each guest checked in with their DASG ID upon entering.

The venue featured a dance floor, photo booth, caricature station, cotton candy corner and keychain fishing game.

About 60 volunteers arrived at 11 a.m. on the day of the event to begin decorating and setting up the venue. After finishing their work just before the dance started, many tried out the attractions themselves, predicting that the cotton candy station and keychain fishing game would be the most popular.

Hsu Yati Phyu, 22, computer science major, who oversaw decorations and desserts, said planning the event took about a month and that the hardest part was “making sure everyone had a task and everything ran smoothly.”

Lead volunteer Joseph, 19, aerospace engineering major, said many of this year’s planners were returning interns eager to build on last year’s event.

By 5:45 p.m., students lined up to enjoy food, games and music in a space transformed into a glowing garden party.

Many attendees said the dance was a welcome break and a good opportunity to socialize with students from other majors.