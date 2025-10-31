The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Photo Essay: Homecoming returns to De Anza with a Midnight Garden

Students gather for a night of music, lights and games inside a transformed campus ballroom
Htet Shar Ko Ko (Sam), La Voz Staff
October 31, 2025
wS45aNhE8qdAQbQcmkvGHwf9RRC3AiAE3NcUypJv
Htet Shar Ko Ko (Sam)
Students energetically danced the night away dance floor.

Under twinkling lights and paper butterflies, De Anza students filled Conference Halls A and B in the Campus Center on Friday, Oct. 24, for the Homecoming dance– a “Midnight Garden” brought to life by student volunteers.

Nearly 500 students attended the event with more than 350 students registered in advance. Each guest checked in with their DASG ID upon entering.

The venue featured a dance floor, photo booth, caricature station, cotton candy corner and keychain fishing game.

About 60 volunteers arrived at 11 a.m. on the day of the event to begin decorating and setting up the venue. After finishing their work just before the dance started, many tried out the attractions themselves, predicting that the cotton candy station and keychain fishing game would be the most popular.

Hsu Yati Phyu, 22, computer science major, who oversaw decorations and desserts, said planning the event took about a month and that the hardest part was “making sure everyone had a task and everything ran smoothly.”

Lead volunteer Joseph, 19, aerospace engineering major, said many of this year’s planners were returning interns eager to build on last year’s event.

By 5:45 p.m., students lined up to enjoy food, games and music in a space transformed into a glowing garden party.

Many attendees said the dance was a welcome break and a good opportunity to socialize with students from other majors.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Students leave the Hub after collecting groceries, snacks and other essentials.
A fresh start for the Hub
Internships and Resume Advice: De Anza Meets the Mountain Winery
Internships and Resume Advice: De Anza Meets the Mountain Winery
From left, Maryam Nemazie, Cindy Lam and Candy Gomez speak at the Women of Color: Path to Entrepreneurship event on Oct. 16 at the Media and Learning Center.
Leading with culture and courage
Volunteers and donors fill Conference Rooms A and B in the Campus Center during De Anza College’s annual blood drive, held in partnership with the Stanford Blood Center.
Photo Essay: De Anza hosts annual blood drive
“Just Do It”: De Anza student builds 3D-printed bikes from scratch
“Just Do It”: De Anza student builds 3D-printed bikes from scratch
Students navigate the busy walkways around the campus fountain, stopping to talk with members of the Black Student Union and other campus organizations during Club Day at the Main Quad on Thursday, Oct. 9.
Photo Essay: campus life in full swing at Club Day
More in Galleries
NASA’s Crew-11 lifts off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Aug. 1 at 11:43 a.m., beginning its journey to the International Space Station. The crew is flying aboard the Crew  Dragon Endeavour, making its sixth flight, the most of any in the fleet.
Photo Essay: Liftoff!
Nazima Zhumgalbekova, 19, economics major, performs "Sunrise Sway," a traditional Kazakh dance at the DASG talent show on May 16.
Photo Essay: Students take the stage
Erin McCloghrie, 19, undeclared major, and Nickki Volpe, 19, an astrophysics major, sketch views from two different telescopes as part of an extra credit assignment during the Star Party on June 5.
Photo Essay: Students observe star clusters, planets at Star Party
Boxes of documents and shelves of books at the California History Center preserve decades of California’s local, state and regional history.
Photo Essay: Past, present and future
Wu Jiang, physics laboratory technician, observes “Portrait of Self” by Victoria Almeida at the annual Student Art Show, which features pieces from across the Creative Arts Department.
Photo Essay: Out of the box, into the soul
Students gather in the Main Quad on April 24 for Club Day.
Students find community and connection at Club Day
More in Photos
Fact Friday: Sept. 26
Fact Friday: Sept. 26
A protester stands up out of the sunroof of a car holding a protest sign and shouting support to the "No Kings" protest while passing along El Camino Real in Mountain View, on Saturday, June 14.
Photo Essay: Thousands rally across the Bay Area
Fact Friday: June 20
Fact Friday: June 20
Fact Friday: June 13
Fact Friday: June 13
The Den | Episode 1
The Den | Episode 1
Fact Friday: June 6
Fact Friday: June 6
About the Contributor
Htet Shar Ko Ko (Sam)
Htet Shar Ko Ko (Sam), Staff Reporter
I am very interested in becoming a proper journalist as I fell in love with the process and newsroom environment and the feeling you get after publication a piece that positively changed a person or multiple persons lives. Since this is the first time of me attending school in about seven years, I don’t really have any high expectations yet.