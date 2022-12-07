DIY video tutorial: edible Christmas tree decoration1 min read

Zhang Xiaoyan

December 7, 2022

With Christmas coming up, here is an easy and fun way to make an edible Christmas tree! 

What you’ll need:

  • Toothpicks
  • Broccoli
  • One apple
  • One large carrot
  • Blueberries
  • Powdered sugar
  • And other fruits of choice