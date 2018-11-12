“Boy Erased” offers an insider’s perspective of being gay in the United States

“Boy Erased,” released on Nov. 2, is a film that sheds light on an insider’s perspective on how gay conversion therapy camps work and spotlights hardships the LGBTQ community face everyday.

Based on author Garrard Conley’s 2016 memoir with the same title, the film follows Jared Eamons, played by Lucas Hedges, son of a baptist pastor in a small rural town in the state of Arkansas. A state known for its conservative views and lifestyle.

Fearing the loss of family, friends and his community, Eamons must overcome the aftermath of coming out as gay to his parents. This leads Eamons to be pressured by his parents to attend a gay conversion therapy program.

While at the camp, Eamons starts his expedition of finding his own voice and accepting who he really is.

The movie shows the struggles the LGBTQ community face in their everyday lives as well as spreading awareness of how controversial gay conversion therapy is and how this kind of practice is still considered legal in 41 states.

“Boy Erased” puts an emphasis on how parents should show more compassion and support towards their children that are openly gay and how society views, and should view, the LGBTQ community. Yet despite Eamons’ strict religious upbringing, the movie doesn’t really focus too much on how this affected his sexuality.

The overall feel and tone within “Boy Erased” makes you feel like you’re in Eamons’ perspective and many other LGBTQ people that have gone through the struggle, thanks to the cohesion between the main and support cast adding that realistic trait.

“Boy Erased” is an emotional film, giving us a first hand glimpse of the struggle many LGBTQ people face due to: society’s “norms,” family members disapproval and religion. It also shows how parents should reconcile their openly gay children with compassion, instead of not accepting them for who they are.

Films like “Boy Erased” offers a unique perspective of the hardships in which LGBTQ people face and how we can further spread awareness on social issues LGBTQ people face such as sexual repression.

Rating 4/5