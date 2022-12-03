“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Laura Hu asked, “How do you feel about the length of Thanksgiving break?”

Quotes have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Ettian Kokona-Dussau, 19, engineering major, said he thinks the current length of Thanksgiving break is too short.

“Two days makes the break feel short,” Kokona-Dussau said. “I think it breaks down the week weirdly because it splits up the homework strangely and upsets the workflow. Mainly, I do not want to start a project and have Thanksgiving break in the middle disrupt my progress. I think only having a two-day break is an inefficient use of our time.”

Rosie Baeza, 20, nursing major, said she believes the Thanksgiving break should include Wednesday.

“Technically, I always have Fridays off because I do not have class on Fridays,” Baeza said. “I find this current two-day break hectic as I had an assignment due right before Thanksgiving. It would be ideal to have the whole week off. However, just having Wednesday off would be a good buffer. Otherwise, we have things to do up until Wednesday and then boom: it is break.”

From left, Taza Nourbay, 19, business major, Halvor Hafnor, 20, computer science major and Sud Moka, 21, economics major, offer various opinions about the current length of the break.

“I am fine with a two-day break,” Nourbay said. “A long weekend break would be good, I would not change anything. Having two days off is better than one day off.”



“One week would be good,” Hafnor said. “But I am happy with the way the break is now. I am pretty neutral about this topic.”

“I think we should have Wednesday off too,” Moka said. “I do not want a whole week off, just Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and the weekend.”





