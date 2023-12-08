DA Voices: What are you thankful for?

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. In Thanksgiving week, our freelancer Xitlaly Martinez asked, “What are you thankful for?”

Quotes have been lightly condensed for clarity.

Andre Quebengco, 19, economics major, said he is thankful to have finished his midterms before heading into Thanksgiving break.

“Midterms are over, so I get to chill now,” Quebengco said. “Wait, but I have work.”

Nicholas Poon, 18, computer science major, said that he is relieved that midterms are over and he’s craving for the holiday food.

“(Even though) it’s just the normal stuff, turkey, mash potatoes, pumpkin pie, (I’m looking forward to it),” Poon said.

Sofia Atienza, 20, political science major, said she misses her cousins and friends who don’t live in the area during this holiday.

“They’re (my friends) are coming back (home) for the holidays,” Atienza said. “Maybe we (me and my friends) can do something (before the break).”

Omar Alali, 19, environmental science major, said he wanted to express his gratitude for all the opportunities available for him to pursue his education.

“I am thankful (that) I am here in the US, I arrived this quarter from the (United Arab Emirates) U.A.E.” Alali said, “I hope I can transfer to a four-year university and employ myself in the program that sponsors my education, called ‘A New Step’.”

Claury Saint-Surin, 18, law major, said she appreciates her parents and friends.

“I’m thankful for my mommy and daddy, and (my friends) Megan and Leah,” Saint-Surin said. “They make me laugh.”

Johara Ahmed, 20, biology major, said that she is grateful to be alive and showed gratitude for the supportive environment and resources at De Anza.

“I’m thankful that I am alive. Also (I’m thankful) for Umoja and my counselor Maurice.” Ahmed said, “ I think the more time I spend there, even just talking to classmates, it keeps me focused.”