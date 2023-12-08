The voice of De Anza since 1967.



DA Voices: What are you thankful for?

Xitlaly Martinez, Freelancer | December 8, 2023
Lauren Linh Bui

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. In Thanksgiving week, our freelancer Xitlaly Martinez asked, “What are you thankful for?”

Quotes have been lightly condensed for clarity.

Andre Quebengco, 19, economics major, is walking in the L Quad and smiling at the camera on Nov. 14.

Andre Quebengco, 19, economics major, said he is thankful to have finished his midterms before heading into Thanksgiving break.
“Midterms are over, so I get to chill now,” Quebengco said. “Wait, but I have work.”

Nickholas Poon, 18, a computer science major, is relaxing in the L Quad on Nov. 14. (Xitlaly Martinez)

Nicholas Poon, 18, computer science major, said that he is relieved that midterms are over and he’s craving for the holiday food.

“(Even though) it’s just the normal stuff, turkey, mash potatoes, pumpkin pie, (I’m looking forward to it),” Poon said.

Sofia Atienza, 20, political science major, is making plans with friends outside the campus center.

Sofia Atienza, 20, political science major, said she misses her cousins and friends who don’t live in the area during this holiday.

“They’re (my friends) are coming back (home) for the holidays,” Atienza said. “Maybe we (me and my friends) can do something (before the break).”

Omar Alali, 19, environmental science major, steps away from the Flea Market in the Main Quad on Nov. 14. (Xitlaly Martinez)

Omar Alali, 19, environmental science major, said he wanted to express his gratitude for all the opportunities available for him to pursue his education.

“I am thankful (that) I am here in the US, I arrived this quarter from the (United Arab Emirates) U.A.E.” Alali said, “I hope I can transfer to a four-year university and employ myself in the program that sponsors my education, called ‘A New Step’.”

Claury Saint-Sunin, 18, law major, is making their way through the L Quad. (Xitlaly Martinez)

Claury Saint-Surin, 18, law major, said she appreciates her parents and friends.

“I’m thankful for my mommy and daddy, and (my friends) Megan and Leah,” Saint-Surin said. “They make me laugh.”

Johara Ahmed, 20, biology major, is making her way through campus on Nov. 14 (Xitlaly Martinez)

Johara Ahmed, 20, biology major, said that she is grateful to be alive and showed gratitude for the supportive environment and resources at De Anza.

“I’m thankful that I am alive. Also (I’m thankful) for Umoja and my counselor Maurice.” Ahmed said, “ I think the more time I spend there, even just talking to classmates, it keeps me focused.”
Xitlaly Martinez, Freelancer
Lauren Linh Bui, Editor-in-Chief
Lauren Linh Bui is a sophomore at De Anza College pursuing journalism. Lauren's ambition as a journalist is to amplify underrepresented voices and use her influence to create social change. As the current Editor-in-Chief, she's dedicated to increasing the paper’s visibility and continuing to uphold the La Voz mission as the voice of the De Anza serving community.

