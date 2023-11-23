The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News

DA Voices: What’s your “ick”?

Lilah Schuck, Staff Reporter | November 23, 2023
Lauren Linh Bui

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Lilah Schuck asked, “What’s your ‘ick’?”

Quotes have been lightly condensed for clarity.

The term “ick” describes an action or trait that one perceives as an instant turn-off, commonly used in a dating setting. If someone you are attracted to does something that causes you to quickly lose interest in them, that would be considered an “ick.”

Diego Quintan, 21, physical therapy major, sits in front of the financial aid office. (Samara Williams)

Diego Quintan, 21, physical therapy major, says his “icks” are people who are irresponsible and who have low self-confidence.

“Confidence issues and not being accountable for your actions,” Quintan said. “I see that a lot. A lot of people do stuff just to do it, like, ‘Oh, I did this. I have to deal with the consequences.’ They find a way around taking accountability.”

From left: Chris Nguyen, 19, computer science major, Anthony Dinh Ngo, 22, aerospace engineering major and Brandon Thai, 19, kinesiology major pose for a picture at the De Anza dining room. (Samara Williams)

Brandon Thai, 19, kinesiology major, says his “icks” are overconfidence and people with poor hygiene.

“If I’m around you and it physically hurts my nose, it’s a bad thing. It’s OK if you haven’t showered today, right? Just let me know,” Thai said. “Overconfidence, too. There’s a fine line between ‘OK, I got this’ and ‘you’re bad, I’m better’ but they’re bad themselves.”

Chris Nguyen, 19, computer science major, says his biggest “ick” is when people talk excessively and always need the final say.

“Number one: not knowing how to shut up,” said Nguyen. “And always needing the last word.”

Anthony Dinh Ngo, 22, aerospace engineering major, says his “icks” are when people constantly bother him and judge his masculinity.

“Always hitting me up and always judging me because I’m a man,” Ngo said.

From left: Kenneth Datu, 19, music major and Jeremy Berjes, 19, nursing major pose for a picture. (Samara Williams)

Jeremy Berjes, 19, nursing major, says his “icks” are girls who have close friendships with other men while still pursuing a romantic relationship.

“When you have a significant other and they have a boy best friend, I can’t trust them because I was a boy best friend too. I know their intentions.” Berjes said.

Kenneth Datu, 19, music major, says his “ick” is when people adopt a similar music taste to his own.

“(My “ick” is) when they start listening to the same music as you do,” Datu said. “They start listening to artists you listen to all of a sudden.”

Saachi Grover, 18, computer science major, stands next to parking lot B and smiles for a picture. (Samara Williams)

Saachi Grover, 18, computer science major, says her “icks” are poor hygiene and impoliteness.

“I think bad hygiene would be a pretty big one,” Grover said. “Bad manners, too, like when they treat others badly.”

 
