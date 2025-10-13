The voice of De Anza since 1967.

STAYC comes to San Jose for North American tour

The six-member K-pop group delivered powerful vocals, polished choreography and nonstop fan energy during their first San Jose concert.
Leslie Machorro Reynoso, La Voz Staff
October 13, 2025
Leslie Machorro Reynoso
STAYC performing their song “YOUNG LUV” at the San Jose Civic for their “Stay Tuned” tour on Sunday, Oct. 5

South Korean girl group STAYC kicked off their second world tour, coming to San Jose for the first time on Oct. 5. 

The six-member group debuted in 2020, releasing singles and an album. On May 5, the North American tour dates were announced. 

The show was set to begin at 8 p.m. at the San Jose Civic, with fans lined up for merchandise before the show. 

The concert began with a pre-recorded video, often known as a VCR, of each group member. The video ended with their tour title, “2025 STAYC Tour Stay Tuned.”

When the screen faded to black with flashing red lights, the group walked onto the stage and started with their song “BEBE.”

After the first three songs, the group spoke to the audience, expressing their excitement. They performed two more songs and then left the stage for an outfit change. 

There were three outfit changes in total, showing VCRs during the wait. Each video was different, from showing the concert concept to interviews with each member. 

The group members performed their solos with the fans’ energy being high. Fans danced the choreography, sang and chanted the famous catchphrase, “STAYC girls, it’s going down!” 

The 23-song set list ranged from newer tracks like “I Want It,” and their older, but most popular, “ASAP” and “RUN2U.”

Each song had a video playing on the screen behind them with lyrics, lights and visuals. 

What was fascinating was their choreo. As they sang with a clear voice, their movements were satisfying to watch. 

Fans cheered loudly and expressed their support for the group. 

“I try to suppress my emotions and be cool when we perform the songs, but today I could not hold back my smile,” lead singer Isa said.

The group’s commentary between songs was a highlight, as they asked fans if they were having fun and what the best things to do in the Bay Area were.

During their encore song “Gummy Bear,” the group surprised their fans as they walked through the crowd, greeting fans as they sang. 

Before their final song, the group sat down on stage and said their final thoughts to their fans.

“First of all, it’s our first time in San Jose,” said J, the youngest member of the group. “The energy is insane.”

The group expressed their happiness from the San Jose crowd. The fans continued to cheer and laugh as the night came to an end.

“It made me so happy that we were able to have this time with so many of you guys,” said vocalist Seeun. “It felt like a dream, thank you so much!”

As a final wrap, the group took a picture with their fans as a memory of the event. 

Rating: 5/5

