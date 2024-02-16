The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Exploring the world of ‘Griselda’

A review of the Netflix series starring Sofia Vergara
Preena Patel, Staff Reporter | February 16, 2024
Preena Patel

Sofia Vergara, known for her strong, more comedic performances, takes on a new role in the Netflix series “Griselda”: a captivating portrayal of the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. The show delves into the complexities of Blanco’s life, offering viewers a fascinating glimpse into the world of crime and power.

Vergara’s portrayal of Blanco is both compelling and nuanced, showcasing her versatility as an actress. With her trademark charisma and presence, Vergara captures the essence of Blanco’s formidable persona, drawing viewers into her tumultuous journey through the underworld.

Along with Vergara playing Blanco, we see many other characters that were a part of her story which includes Darío Sepúlveda, Griselda’s third husband played by Alberto Guerra; Jorge “Rivi” Ayala-Rivera, Blanco’s top hitman played by Martin Rodriguez; June Hawkins, the intelligence analyst that leads to Blanco’s demise, played by Juliana Aidén Martinez; Carmen Gutiérrez, Griselda’s friend who provides her a place to stay in Miami, played by Vanessa Ferlito and Arturo Mesa, Griselda’s accountant and confidant played by Christian Tappan.

Other recurring cast members play other people in her life including three of her sons who were also murdered due to their life in the drug trade.

The six, one-hour episode series paints a detailed picture of the challenges and triumphs faced by Blanco as she navigates the dangerous terrain of the drug trade. From her rise to power in Medellin, Columbia to her eventual downfall, “Griselda” offers a riveting narrative that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

The supporting cast of “Griselda” delivers standout performances, bringing depth and authenticity to the characters in Blanco’s world. Each actor brings a unique perspective to their role, contributing to the rich performance of the series’ storytelling.

The production value of “Griselda” is top-notch, with stunning cinematography and carefully crafted set designs that transport viewers to the gritty streets of Colombia and Miami in the 1970s and 80s. The attention to detail gives authenticity to the show, engrossing the audience in the sights and sounds of the time.

However, even though there is major success surrounding “Griselda,” recent developments have cast a damper on its success. Blanco’s youngest son Michael Corleone Blanco, star of the VH1 reality show Cartel Crew, has filed a lawsuit against the series’ producers, alleging defamation and unauthorized use of his and his family’s likeness.

The legal battle threatens to overshadow the show’s achievements, raising questions about the boundaries of artistic interpretation and the rights of those depicted in biographical works.

As “Griselda” continues to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and standout performances, the controversy surrounding the lawsuit serves as a reminder of the complexity of depicting real-life figures on screen. Despite the legal challenges, the series is a testament to the enduring appeal of true crime dramas and the fascination with figures like Blanco.

Final Rating: 5/5

https://youtu.be/wcF0A-Gy-Ng?si=8F95VvGjEFXoPWCM
About the Contributor
Preena Patel, Staff Reporter
Hi! I am a senior at both UCSD & De Anza. Some of my passions include playing instruments, playing & watching sports, surfing, and baking.

