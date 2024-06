As the spring quarter draws to a close, students from La Voz News are eager to share their experiences and the fun facts they’ve gathered during their journey in the newsroom.

From covering breaking stories and conducting interviews to learning the intricacies of journalism and working under tight deadlines.

Let’s meet some staff members!

This episode features Xitlaly Martinez, Joshua Hascall, Ingrid Lu, Ebony Campbell Sonny La and Ann Penalosa.