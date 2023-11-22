The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News

Lack of resources kills students on the race to transfer

Akshath Mirukula, Freelancer | November 22, 2023
Lack+of+resources+kills+students+on+the+race+to+transfer
Lauren Linh Bui

One of the California Community College system’s primary focuses is helping students transfer to four-year institutions, such as the University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) campuses, with associate’s degrees. Despite this, transfer rates continue to fall short of expectations.

In 2020, De Anza posted a total enrollment of 16,100 students. Despite this, only 2,567 transferred to a four-year university. De Anza’s transfer rates are actually much better than most other community colleges.

In a 2021 study, the Campaign for College Opportunity found that only 2.5% of Californian community college students transfer within two years, and only 23% transfer within four. This number is likely even lower for older students who balance familial and job-related responsibilities.

For the few that do transfer to a four-year university, some of their community college courses may not transfer credit at all; KQED reported that chemical engineering major, Jacob Beeman, had to spend an extra year in college because his counselors at Fresno City College advised him to take classes that did not fulfill his prerequisites he needed to transfer to UC Riverside.

Story continues below advertisement

Getting help from De Anza’s counselors is hard since their appointments are usually fully booked for the next two weeks, as are the Transfer Center’s. Even after scheduling an appointment, counselors sometimes provide incorrect information about the transferring process and the coursework required for students to achieve their educational goals.

From what I see, De Anza lacks the manpower to adequately support the thousands of students who are confused about the transfer process — they are often left to navigate their prospective four year colleges’ requirements and prerequisites on their own, which can become extremely confusing if they plan on applying to multiple institutions, as these requirements differ from school to school.

In fall 2022, The Los Angeles Times reported that Pasadena City College was able to increase its enrollment by 5,000 after a 32% loss between spring 2019 and spring 2022 by focusing on students’ social, emotional and financial needs.

“The college created a care center during the pandemic, partnering with community groups to provide students with housing resources, immigration services and mental health counseling. The campus has a food pantry and offers meal delivery service. And students facing eviction or struggling to pay bills can get hotel vouchers or emergency aid.”

Additionally, I believe community colleges should place a greater emphasis on assisting older and nontraditional students.

De Anza’s Veteran Services is a good example of this; its various financial aid and scholarship programs helps to lower the barriers for veterans to pursue higher education, provides specialized counseling services and has a Work-Study program which allows veteran students to get an education while making a living.

I believe that there should be a greater number of general and transfer counselors to help with class requirements and provide application recommendations.

Furthermore, updating DegreeWorks to include accurate and updated major preparation requirements for the UC and CSU campuses would make it a one-stop destination for transfer planning. Allowing students to select the schools they plan to apply to (along with the major) would provide a useful tool to track transfer eligibility.

I suggest students create their own education plans. Counselors can be helpful, but it’s important to create a roadmap before registering for classes. Assist.org and De Anza’s IGETC form can help students find the major preparation and general education requirements needed to transfer to public institutions in California. Note that some majors within UC and CSU campuses do not accept IGETC for general education.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Opinions
DA Voices: Whats your ick?
DA Voices: What's your "ick"?
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Staff picks: Favorite album of all time
Will online dating find you a soulmate? 
Will online dating find you a soulmate? 
One of De Anza’s public printing stations found in the A. Robert DeHart Library on June 20. The campus’ printing prices at all 10 stations cost the same amount to print one double-sided page as it does two single-sided pages.
Double-sided printing should be cheaper
The track and field team and coaches at a meet on May 1.
Opinion: Give athletes a voice and bring back Coach Mattis
Ghost students create rigged system for community colleges
Ghost students create rigged system for community colleges
More in Personal Opinion
Tattoos are not meant for everyone, but they are meant for me
Tattoos are not meant for everyone, but they are meant for me
Eighty-four pounds to my name
Eighty-four pounds to my name
More in Story Carousel
The Guardians, a memorial to Operation Red Wings, honors two Navy Seals: Matthew Axelson and James Suh.
Cupertino reflects on the significance of Veterans Day
The Dia De Los Muertos Altar honors the lives of those who have passed. The artwork was created by the De Anza Latinx Association (DALA), Higher Education for AB540 Students (HEFAS) and the Pride Center.
Euphrat Museum’s ‘Facing Home’ exhibition honors the passing of loved ones
Umoja offers merchandise freebies for participants, such as shirts, notebooks, backpacks, water bottles, and stationery, at the entrance of the Meet and Greet event on Nov. 1.
Black student Meet and Greet bridges boundaries, builds community
Itzel Jimenez, on the far right, is flying to serve, taken on Nov. 8.
Women’s volleyball leads early against the Monterey Peninsula Lobos, gets reverse swept
Jessica Bryant laughs and celebrates with the team.
Women's volleyball team lost a close game to Cabrillo College
President Holmes to be considered for Herkimer College
President Holmes to be considered for Herkimer College
About the Contributors
Akshath Mirukula, Freelancer
Hi everyone, my name is Akshath, and I am an economics and math major who hopes to join as a sports freelance writer. This is my first quarter at La Voz, so I'm really excited to get started!
Lauren Linh Bui, Editor-in-Chief
Lauren Linh Bui is a sophomore at De Anza College pursuing journalism. Lauren's ambition as a journalist is to amplify underrepresented voices and use her influence to create social change. As the current Editor-in-Chief, she's dedicated to increasing the paper’s visibility and continuing to uphold the La Voz mission as the voice of the De Anza serving community.

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2023 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest