Women’s badminton sweeps Pasadena 11-0 for state championship

From start to finish, De Anza College controlled the matchup against Southern Coast Conference leader Pasadena City College at the City College of San Francisco gymnasium for the 3C2A Women’s Badminton Team State Championship on May 8.

Jenny Thai, 19, psychology major, said, “It’s the culmination of everything that we worked so hard at day in and day out … (it’s) finally paid off.”

Out of all matches played that day, De Anza only dropped one game to Pasadena when De Anza’s No. 6 singles player Trinity Nguyen and Pasadena’s No. 5 singles player Yolanda Huang. Nguyen took the match in three games: 21-9, 24-26, 21-9.

Over the regular season, De Anza maintained a perfect 14-0 record and Pasadena went 10-2, dropping two matchups to De Anza both times.

Head coach Mark Landefeld said the team felt confident going into the Pasadena matchup.

“This team has done a great job of just going about their business,” Landefeld said. “They wear down oppositions and when the matches have been tight, our ladies just seem to get a little tougher and win.”

The team expected the following singles and doubles tournaments on May 9 and 10 to be more competitive.

“I think it’s going to be a lot harder than the Team Championship, I think everyone really has to lock in mentally and physically,” said MaiLan Vuong, 19, business administration major.

This championship marks the third team title in the last four seasons, adding another chapter to its ongoing dynasty.