The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Women’s badminton sweeps Pasadena 11-0 for state championship

Unanswered wins cement flawless year for the Mountain Lions
Allan Galeana, La Voz Staff
May 19, 2025
Luis Aponte Trejo
The De Anza College women’s badminton team poses with its 3C2A badminton championship trophy at the City College of San Francisco on May 8. The team members flash five fingers to represent their fifth state championship under head coach Mark Landefeld. The team maintained a 15–0 record for the 2025 season, including the championship match.

From start to finish, De Anza College controlled the matchup against Southern Coast Conference leader Pasadena City College at the City College of San Francisco gymnasium for the 3C2A Women’s Badminton Team State Championship on May 8.

Jenny Thai, 19, psychology major, said, “It’s the culmination of everything that we worked so hard at day in and day out … (it’s) finally paid off.”

Out of all matches played that day, De Anza only dropped one game to Pasadena when De Anza’s No. 6 singles player Trinity Nguyen and Pasadena’s No. 5 singles player Yolanda Huang. Nguyen took the match in three games: 21-9, 24-26, 21-9.

Over the regular season, De Anza maintained a perfect 14-0 record and Pasadena went 10-2, dropping two matchups to De Anza both times.

Head coach Mark Landefeld said the team felt confident going into the Pasadena matchup.

“This team has done a great job of just going about their business,” Landefeld said. “They wear down oppositions and when the matches have been tight, our ladies just seem to get a little tougher and win.”

The team expected the following singles and doubles tournaments on May 9 and 10 to be more competitive.

“I think it’s going to be a lot harder than the Team Championship, I think everyone really has to lock in mentally and physically,” said MaiLan Vuong, 19, business administration major.

This championship marks the third team title in the last four seasons, adding another chapter to its ongoing dynasty.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
MaiLan Vuong, 19, business administration major, keeps an eye to the shuttlecock to win a score. The Mountain Lions compete in a home game at the De Anza College gymnasium on May 1 for the 2025 Coast Conference.
Women’s badminton dominates Coast Conference championship in singles and doubles
From left, catcher Jordan Maske (De Anza No. 23), 19, communications major, and pitcher Kaleb Dela Cuesta Sato (De Anza No. 7), 20, business marketing major, celebrate the final out of the game at the De Anza baseball field on April 24.
Men’s baseball shuts out San Francisco 6-0 in pitchers’ duel
A Skyline College defensive player switches the ball with a right-footed roll-over to begin an attack in a match against West Valley in the De Anza stadium on April 25. After conceding three goals in under 10 minutes, West Valley let one more in before making three for themselves.
Photo Essay: Off-season, on the field
Taesu Yim, 21, business administration major, holds up his swimming cap after winning the men's 200-yard freestyle.
Men’s swim captures conference championship, women’s places fourth; two athletes earn top honors
Mailan Hoang Vuong, 19, business administration major, prepares to serve during a game against Mission College at the De Anza main gym on April 15.
Badminton secures 21-0 victory, remains undefeated
Myles Potter (De Anza No. 26) runs towards first base in a game against Skyline on the De Anza baseball field on Tuesday, April 15.
Baseball fails to come up with big hit, shut out 5-0 by Skyline
About the Contributors
Allan Galeana
Allan Galeana, Sports Editor
My name is Allan Galeana, the sports editor for the quarter; I am positive this will be my best year yet.
Luis Aponte Trejo
Luis Aponte Trejo, Freelance Photographer
I returned to college after more than 25 years to take photography classes and have more understanding on documenting and capturing the lives of special needs families, not a lot moments are captured in their daily activities, and also to pursue a personal goal which is sports photography.