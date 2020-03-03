Men’s basketball put on a show in final game of season

The Dons delivered a record-breaking performance and dominated Hartnell College by a score of 109-82 ending the season with a bang.

John Vergara, 20, kinesiology major consistently kept shooting three-pointers, finishing the night with 10 made attempts and setting a new school record.

“In the beginning, as I made two or three in a row, I got more confident in my shots, and told myself it’s my last game, so I should make it the best this season,” said Vergara and indeed he did.

Vergara went on to score 47 points in the game, ranking him second all-time in De Anza College Basketball history for points scored in a single game.

He said he could not accomplish this alone and thanked his team as well.

“As I made more and more points my teammates did their best to keep finding me,” he said.

The team took a 23 point lead in the first five minutes and by the half, De Anza had a commanding lead of 65-30.

Head coach Jason Damjanovic was firm and consistent on saying how this season’s team was unlike any other team he has overseen or coached.

“We had some devastating losses that I personally didn’t know how we would respond and to their credit, every time they were challenged, they came back,” said Damjanovic.

“They are really close,” he said. “John’s game on Friday speaks for itself but our bench, every time he scored, those guys, it was like they were scoring.”

The game on Friday was an indicator of the team’s character.

In every shot Vergara scored, the team on the side lines celebrated in victory with their teammates playing on the court.

Kyle Nelson, 21, accounting major said this season was an incredible experience that he will never forget and one he will miss dearly.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to play at a high competitive level and now I have lifelong friends from this squad,” said Nelson. “I’m going to miss it all, waking up everyday to play or train, pre-game preparation and all the blood sweat and tears.”

Damjanovic said he will miss the relationships built from the team and preached the practice of forming bonds not only through basketball, but through other means.

“You get to know them in a different light other than a player,” said Damjanovic. “They are still young men with interests, they still have problems just like we do.”

This is the end of the road for the sophomores on the team but now will be the time for the freshmen to prepare for spring and to come back for conference next fall.