De Anza men’s soccer wins championships

The De Anza College men’s soccer team won the coastal conference championship and several players received accolades of first and second team all conference.

De Anza will host the state championship for Northern California between Foothill College and Fresno City College. Foothill also won the coastal conference championship of their division.

Head coach Rusty Johnson said one of the team’s goals going into the season was to win the coastal conference championship and win a state championship next season.

He said De Anza has a chance to win the championship every season.

“Our team is always working hard day in and day out for that championship,” said Johnson.

Johnson is hopeful for next year as a solid freshman team is returning and their midfielder Marco Torres won midfielder of the year in the conference. He was first team all state and first team all region.

Johnson and the other coaches are already in the process of recruiting from high schools for next year.