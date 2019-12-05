De Anza men’s cross country team finishes season as coastal champions, ranks third in regional meet

The De Anza College cross country season has come to a close. Both the women and men’s teams performed prepare to move into the offseason to get ready for next season.

The men’s team had a history changing season. They became Coastal Conference Champions and finished third in the Northern California Regional Meet for the first time since 1974.

Freshman Ethan Sunseri and sophomore Max Corrales ranked high. Both earned first team all conference and second team all NorCal titles.

The women’s team did not make it into state championships this year. However, some members from the women’s team performed exceptionally well, including sophomore Lesslee Patino and freshman Elizabeth Kardach, both earning secong Team all-conference titles.

Each team had their own set of certain obstacles to face and overcome.

“The women had to overcome a lack of experience. We only had one sophomore on the team and nine freshmen,” said head coach Nick Mattis. “Our sophomore did great this season, however, it is challenging for one person and myself, the coach, to teach so many new people.”

“The Men came in with the opposite start season with many sophomores on the team,” said Mattis. “The season was about improvement and development of what we started the previous season.”

The men’s team was the most successful team in 45 years of De Anza’s history. Mattis, who couldn’t be more proud of his history shattering team, said “it was fun to see them chase and get stronger week after week to get their goals.”

Now that the season has ended, some offseason improvements and tinkering are going to be in the works for the 2020 teams.

The men’s team has a split between freshmen and sophomores participating, with ten freshmen and seven sophomores. Mattis wants to the freshmen from this year’s team go on and follow in their sophomores footsteps, to ensure success for next years team.

As for the women, the case is almost the complete opposite, with nine freshmen and one sophomore. Mattis’ goal for them is to have all the freshmen grow in the 2020 season.