De Anza men’s basketball starts year with losing record, but brings strong defense

The De Anza men’s basketball team stands 2-7 this season as they look to improve in the upcoming months.

“We started off really well with two wins and with a few losses,” head coach Jason Damjanovic said. “But I’m really pleased with their effort. We just need to continue to improve.”

The team’s main goal is player development.

“My goals early this year was to help this young team because a lot of them are freshman,” said Damjanovic. “My goal is just for them to come together.”

Damjanovic said the team needs to focus on discipline.

“We are young, so we tend to make more mistakes than other teams, but I have confidence these guys will reach those goals as we move forward,” he said.

The team’s defense has improved since the previous seasons, said Damjanovic.

“This is a very good defensive team, so we have kind of changed the way we play,” Damjanovic said. “We were a team that scored a lot of points, but now we are a really good defensive team as well, so that’s gonna benefit us going forward.”

The teams hope to pull it together and finish the season with a winning record.