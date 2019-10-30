De Anza women’s basketball hopeful for upcoming season

The De Anza College women’s basketball team looks forward to wins, team bonding and an all-around productive season.

Michael Allen, head women’s basketball coach has both academic goals and basketball goals for his players.

“Our basketball goal is to make the playoffs, and go as far as we can. Our desire is to work hard to win our conference,” said Allen. “As a team, academically, the main goal is for our student-athletes to have a 3.0 [GPA] during the season and beyond.”

This is Allen’s third year as the basketball coach. His goal for his third year, after cleaning out and building a team during his first two, is to have a strong team.

“My goal for year three is to have a team that is athletically strong. They’re gonna be strong young women, young leaders, and a positive example of the community,” Allen said.

With many injured players that are unable to play by the end of 2018-19 season, the team encountered many adversities.

Now, the team has been filled with new players hoping to bounce back from last year’s 0-12 standing.

“We have a lot of new players, so I want to get a stronger bond between us. And of course, win, but that’s not everything,” said Capri Pezzella, 18, nursing major.

There are new players this season along with returning players, all of which are worth looking out for said the coach. The team looks forward to growth as individuals and as a team.

“They’re really positive about everything, and that’s really the only way to start a season,” said Anisah Douglas, 19, kinesiology major.

Practices began during the summer quarter, with the players currently practicing Monday through Friday from 5:30 to 8:00 pm. Coach Allen also has the team involved with the community.

“Every other weekend, we help out at Stanford for the football games. We’re helping out with concessions,’ said Allen. “It helps us raise money, but it allows us to get out in the community and be visible.”

The team also has bonding outside of practice. Pizookies after practice on Tuesdays help them become more of a family.

“These young ladies, they deserve to have many people in the stands because they’re working hard toward that goal,” said Allen.

The team’s first game against Modesto takes place on November 2 at De Anza College.

Danielle Gezzi, 19, kinesiology major, said “For people that come to the games, be live. Keep the energy up, and we’ll keep the energy up if you keep it up with us.”