La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
A reflection of the tragedy of Charlie Kirk’s death

Violence is never the answer and is unproductive in a civil society
Andrew Park, La Voz Staff
October 8, 2025
Zain Kane
One act of political violence creates an endless loop of violence and further divides our country.

I want people to truthfully remember who Charlie Kirk was, a controversial right-wing political activist. At the same time, we must use this moment to begin healing from the wounds this nation has inflicted upon itself. Violence does not belong in our politics.

This assassination could spark retaliation from right-wing groups or individuals who feel deeply affected by the loss. There are boundless examples of political violence getting out of control, such as Bleeding Kansas.

Bleeding Kansas began after the Kansas-Nebraska Act was passed in 1854, The act allowed the residents of Kansas to decide whether or not slavery would be legal in the state. 

This lead to a period of politically and racially motivated violence, starting with the Sacking of Lawrence by pro-slavery settlers and the Pottawatomie Massacre carried out by John Brown and abolitionist militias. 

Violence creates an endless loop of more violence, and perpetrators of this violence must be held accountable for their actions.

Political violence creates an environment that is hostile to dissent, where freedom of expression and speech is stifled by fear of violent repercussions. I don’t want to live in a society where we are afraid to make our personal beliefs known. 

Even though Kirk was a horrid bigot, no one should be killed for their personal beliefs.

I despise that the current administration has used this assassination as a justification to crack down on free speech, targeting liberal organizations and public figures in the process.

The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 17, after host Jimmy Kimmel made remarks about Kirk’s death, is an example of this attack on free speech. 

Shortly after Kimmel’s remarks, FCC Chair Brendan Carr publicly threatened action against ABC and its affiliates over Kimmel’s comments. Fortunately, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was reinstated on Sept. 23.

If we can remember moments in history like Bleeding Kansas and the Pottawatomie Massacre, those moments will help us pave a path to a better future. We should not choose to live in a society consumed by political violence; we should choose to live in a free society where everyone can speak without fear.

