Should you take summer classes?

The traditional long, carefree summer break is a memory most of us have from our earliest school days. For college students today, that memory now includes the option of taking summer courses. There’s both pros and cons when taking summer classes so understanding both sides is important.



The Pros

By taking summer classes, students can possibly graduate earlier, potentially saving time and money. By entering the workforce earlier, students can effectively save on the living expenses incurred during education.

Not to mention it looks good on your transcripts showing your commitment, especially if you’re applying to a major university.

Summer classes can lighten the load during the regular school year allowing more concentration on fewer subjects, potentially boosting your GPA and giving you more free time for other interests.

Use summer to get prerequisites or general education classes out of the way.

The summer quarter is shorter and more flexible, with many classes being offered online. Students can do their classes wherever they are this summer, allowing them to balance studies with work or that trip they’ve been planning all year.

Taking summer classes also keeps students in the habit of doing schoolwork and keeps their mind sharp for the upcoming fall quarter, avoiding “summer slide.”

A 2023 article from Study.com defines “summer slide” as a phenomenon that occurs when students lose academic abilities and forget information over summer vacation, and warns that it’s a legitimate concern for college students.

In the nearly three-month summer break, some students may forget the information they learned during the previous quarter. Most college professors jump right into where you left off last quarter and expect you to be able to do the same.

The Cons

The most frequently cited drawback is the condensed, intense schedule. Summer classes at De Anza are only six weeks long compared to the usual 12, meaning that classes cover material in an accelerated amount of time.

This fast pace can be demanding and may lead to feelings of overwhelm, depression and loss of motivation, so students must keep this in mind.

Constantly pushing yourself to write one more paper or finish one more assignment can lead to burnout, which will only impede your academic progress.

Taking the summer off allows students to relax and recharge, then they’ll be unstressed and motivated when returning for the upcoming fall semester.

Why would summer break be called a break if students weren’t meant to take one?

Another con in committing to summer classes can mean missing out on other important summer opportunities, such as internships, volunteer work, travel or a summer job that can provide career experience and financial support.

Students, consider your academic goals and learning styles. Beware of burnout, intense workloads and missing opportunities for summer activities.

Consulting your academic adviser and financial aid counselor can also provide you with valuable insights to help you make a well-informed decision.