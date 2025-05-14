Dear traveler, are you REAL ID ready?

Travel is going to look different this year and if you’ve put off getting your REAL ID, you’re not alone. But with the new rules in effect, it’s time to understand what this means for you and your travel plans.

As of May 7, all travelers 18 years or older who want to use their driver’s license as travel ID will need REAL ID compliant identification to board domestic flights.

Travelers without a REAL ID may be turned away at security checkpoints, potentially missing flights and facing significant disruptions to their travel.



Don’t panic though — you’ve got options.

A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID that contains a star or bear in the upper right corner will still work at their airport. You can also use your passport, passport card or any other acceptable forms of identification, such as a permanent resident card, Trusted Travelers Program card or Global Entry card.

Don’t have a REAL ID? Here’s how you get one.

Head to your local Department of Motor Vehicles office with proof of identity, your birth certificate or passport, proof of your Social Security number and two documents showing your current address. These can be a utility bill, bank statement, etc.

Many DMV offices have extended their hours and added staff to handle the surge in applications, yet wait times for appointments in some areas stretch weeks beyond the deadline.

This has led to calls for another extension, but Transportation Security Administration spokesman Dan Velez told the Associated Press that the agency does not intend to delay the REAL ID deadline again.

Whatever you decide, make sure you’re prepared before heading to the airport.

With the right preparation, you can save yourself the headache and avoid the chaos that is the airport security gate. Get your REAL ID now.