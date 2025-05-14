The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Dear traveler, are you REAL ID ready?

A driver’s license won’t cut it anymore
Theresa Mummert, La Voz Staff
May 14, 2025
Ashley Diaz
Travelers will no longer be able to use non-REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses to board domestic flights.

Travel is going to look different this year and if you’ve put off getting your REAL ID, you’re not alone. But with the new rules in effect, it’s time to understand what this means for you and your travel plans.

As of May 7, all travelers 18 years or older who want to use their driver’s license as travel ID will need REAL ID compliant identification to board domestic flights.

Travelers without a REAL ID may be turned away at security checkpoints, potentially missing flights and facing significant disruptions to their travel.
Don’t panic though — you’ve got options.

A REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID that contains a star or bear in the upper right corner will still work at their airport. You can also use your passport, passport card or any other acceptable forms of identification, such as a permanent resident card, Trusted Travelers Program card or Global Entry card.

Don’t have a REAL ID? Here’s how you get one.

Head to your local Department of Motor Vehicles office with proof of identity, your birth certificate or passport, proof of your Social Security number and two documents showing your current address. These can be a utility bill, bank statement, etc.

Many DMV offices have extended their hours and added staff to handle the surge in applications, yet wait times for appointments in some areas stretch weeks beyond the deadline.

This has led to calls for another extension, but Transportation Security Administration spokesman Dan Velez told the Associated Press that the agency does not intend to delay the REAL ID deadline again.

Whatever you decide, make sure you’re prepared before heading to the airport.

With the right preparation, you can save yourself the headache and avoid the chaos that is the airport security gate. Get your REAL ID now.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
You’ve ruined the USC #SpeakYourMIND challenge for me!
You’ve ruined the USC #SpeakYourMIND challenge for me!
Art made by human beings is inherently creative, unlike images generated by AI.
AI can never produce true art
AI can help mitigate art block, sparking creativity and innovation.
Art and AI: embracing creative exploration
Moving students into the district’s newly-bought apartment complex provides a necessary ser- vice to the De Anza community, but populating an existing building displaces current residents. Many residents voiced their concern about their inputs not being included in the conversation.
Mom, I can’t even afford rent for community college
Women's History Month is the time to reflect on female empowerment and self-advocacy.
Let's celebrate every woman during Women's History Month
Non-judgmental discussions about politics have the potential to bring people together instead of dividing them.
Politics, the perfect dinner table topic
More in Story Carousel
Veronica Acevedo Avila, English instructor, discusses the motion to add quantitative reasoning during the Academic Senate meeting on May 5.
Academic Senate adds quantitative reasoning to educational values
The DASG Finance Committee answers the Board of Trustees' questions after presenting their Fund 41 and Fund 46 changes at Foothill College on Monday, May 5. The committee announced changes to next year's fiscal budget -- institutionalizing the athletics department and fully funding the Higher Education for AB 540 Students.
Finance committee increases student fee to fund million-dollar budget
MaiLan Vuong, 19, business administration major, keeps an eye to the shuttlecock to win a score. The Mountain Lions compete in a home game at the De Anza College gymnasium on May 1 for the 2025 Coast Conference.
Women’s badminton dominates Coast Conference championship in singles and doubles
After the quake: Burmese students reflect, mobilize
After the quake: Burmese students reflect, mobilize
Fact Friday: May 9
Fact Friday: May 9
Elif Ipekci, 20, studio arts major and president of the Zero Waste Club, provides visiting students with an overview of the Environmental Study Area bingo exhibit on Tuesday, April 29.
Tranquil gardens, science exhibits connect students with nature
About the Contributors
Theresa Mummert
Theresa Mummert, Freelance Reporter
My name is Theresa Mummert and I am an up-and-coming photojournalist and journalist who has a passion for people and human-interest stories.
Ashley Diaz
Ashley Diaz, Freelance Graphic Artist
I am a studio arts major and hope to be able to contribute meaningful pieces.