This article is from a two part debate on the legal drinking age.

The legal drinking age should not be lowered from 21 to 18 because students or young adults would be more prone to drive drunk.

“ Lowering the drinking age to 18 would just encourage young adults to drink irresponsibly.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 10,497 people died in the United States from alcohol impaired driving in 2016.

If the drinking age is reduced to 18, imagine how much worse the statistic could be.

A research article by Talbot Recovery, a Foundation Recovery Center that helps treat patients with alcohol or drug problems, says “kids who start drinking young are seven times more likely to be in an alcohol-related motor vehicle accident.”

Students who drink at a young age don’t realize the danger that they put themselves in. Lowering the legal drinking age to 18 would just encourage young adults to drink irresponsibly.

I have dealt with friends and family members getting injured or dying from drunk driving, which has made me want to be a safe driver and drink responsibly.

Although I would never want to put someone else’s life or my own in jeopardy, other young adults might take that risk.