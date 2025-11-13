Cupertino honors veterans

Local, state and De Anza leaders honored veterans and their families at Cupertino Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 11, also marking the 20-year anniversary of Operation Red Wings, in which two SEALs from Cupertino — Matthew Axelson and James Suh — died in 2005. There are about 400 veteran students at De Anza, some of whom were also in attendance.

Transcript:

0:02

[Narration – Sango Levonian]

Veterans and their families, as well as first responders from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire District gathered in observance of Veterans Day at Memorial Park in Cupertino on November 11th,

0:14

[John Swensson]

The death of Matthew Axelson, a Cupertino native son and a graduate of four Cupertino schools, was the catalyst for the Cupertino Veterans Memorial. Matthew was one of 19 Special Forces personnel who gave their lives, along with his teammate James Suh also memorialized here in bronze.

Matthew’s classmates came one night to the Cupertino City Council, said he had been killed in Afghanistan and awarded the Navy Cross, the nation’s second highest award for valor, and could they put a copy of that up in City Hall? Then-mayor Sandy James said, we can do more than that, and she and Donna Axelson combined their leadership and the support of all the Cupertino schools into this beautiful memorial. Again, welcome to you all, Dennis and I would like to recognize some of our guests.

1:11

[Corky Axelson]

We know he’s remembered. We meet people that knew him. We meet military guys that didn’t know him, but knew about him, and they always have stories to tell us about him as a person, as a military person, and I’m just thankful for these extra things that we learn about.

1:32

[Donna Axelson]

Just today at the Veterans Day program, a young man came up to me and said that he was familiar with Matthew’s story and it had encouraged him to join the Army. So we’ve heard that other times from other people that talk about: not just Matthew’s story, but the whole Operation Red Wings story has encouraged them to follow their dream, to maybe be a police officer or join the military. So just the idea that Matthew and the other veterans are an inspiration to the next generation, I think that’s one of the things that’s one of the things we want him to be remembered for.

2:24

[Written text: “During the ceremony, members of the Axelson and Suh families placed flowers at the base of their sons’ statues”]

2:54

[Liang Chao]

Their courage reminds us that freedom is never free. It is protected by ordinary people who perform extraordinary acts of service and love for their country. Today, I have the privilege of presenting two proclamations on behalf of the city of Cupertino, the first honors the men and women of the United States Armed forces, past and present. It recognizes the courage of those who answered the call to defend our nation and uphold the ideal of our democracy. It acknowledges the families, the parents, spouses, and children who share in that service with quiet strength and unwavering love.

3:54

[Written text: “The Cupertino Veterans Memorial Foundation donates regularly to the over 400 veteran students who attend De Anza”]

4:07

[Written text: “The ceremony hosted other speeches by:”]

[Written text: “Chaplain Richard Veit, US Army Vietnam War Veteran”]

[Written text: “Dennis Whittaker, US Army Veteran and 2025 CREST Lifetime Achievement Awardee”]

[Written text: “Omar Torres, De Anza Ed Department President”]

[Written text: “Major General Rob Ostenberg, US Army Veteran”]

[Written text: “and Patrick Ahrens, California State Assembly member”]

4:28

[Corky Axelson]

There’s a lot of people that are homeless. I just don’t like that situation, but I think especially for a vet who donated their time, and when you’re in the service, you never know where you’re going to go or what you’re going to be asked to do. Your life is not your own, and I think those, especially, we should make sure, get all the mental, physical help they need, and if it means helping them get off the street, do it.