$650 proposed for Earth Day

The Environmental Sustainability Committee reviews EcoFund and bike program applications as interns brainstorm project ideas
Cindy Rodriguez, La Voz Staff
November 3, 2025
Cindy Rodriguez
Students, interns and DASG officers gather for the Environmental Sustainability Committee’s Oct. 30 meeting in the Hinson Campus Center to explore ways to boost student involvement through Earth Day incentives.

The Environmental Sustainability Committee is requesting a total of $650 to cover food and marketing materials cost for next year’s Earth Day event.

The committee voted to request the funds during its Oct. 30 meeting to cover a large order of boba, which its senators said proved successful at bringing students to its events. Last year’s committee ordered 100 drinks for its Earth Day event.

“Everyone came for the boba,” said DASG Chair of Environmental Sustainability Myles Vongnakhone, 22, biology major. “A lot of (those) people stuck around for the other activities.”

Additionally, the committee is updating its bike program application starting next quarter. Although there will be no significant changes to the application, students can expect to see a revised form.

“We’re not adding any new questions,” Ethan Brignetti, 21, biology major and bike program coordinator, said. “We are revising the previous application based on feedback from our interns.” 

The Environmental Sustainability Committee is also gearing up for revisions to its EcoFund application.

The EcoFund is a program that provides financial support for student-led projects related to environmental sustainability. The application is open year-round and provides up to $1,000 per project. 

Vongnakhone said the committee only received one application last year; he said it’s looking to cut the red tape and increase participation.

“There are a lot of steps and logistics that they (students) need to figure out, all in one form,” Vongnakhone said. “I believe that deterred a lot of students from applying in the first place.”

The current application has 25 questions and can be viewed online by searching for “DASG EcoFund.” 

The meeting concluded with discussion of a committee-wide project led by student interns. Ideas included making DIY planters to install at various locations around campus, constructing birdhouses and coordinating a coastal cleanup day. 

“Group cleanups at the beach followed by a bonfire to incentivize people to come out can be a good way to bond,” Hoang Anh Thu Tran, 20,  business administration major and DASG chair of marketing, said.

Cindy Rodriguez
Cindy Rodriguez, Staff Reporter
I am a reporter for La Voz News and I hope to bring stories that matter to you.