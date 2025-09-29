The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Visa fee hike raises concerns at De Anza

Faculty members say higher costs could limit international enrollment and reduce campus funding.
Hayden Rush, La Voz Staff
September 29, 2025
Hayden Rush
Flags in the International Student Programs office, ISP assists international students studying in the U.S. on F-1 visas or online from abroad, on Sept. 25.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a $100,000 fee for first-time H-1B visa applicants on Sept. 19.

“The H-1B visa program has made it even more challenging for college graduates trying to find information technology jobs, allowing employers to hire foreign workers at a significant discount to American workers,” Trump wrote in his Friday proclamation.

A total of 1,287 international students held F-1 visas at De Anza College in the 2024 fall quarter alone; after graduating, F-1 holders need a work visa to continue legally staying in the United States – most will opt for the H-1B visa, a designated program for skilled foreign workers like college graduates.

Inky Ganbold, 23, computer science major from Mongolia, said that while he is grateful for his education at De Anza, the new visa fee makes his future uncertain. 

“I want to repay my appreciation to the country,” Ganbold said .“If there’s no chance I can get an H-1B … I would definitely go back to my country.”

Francesca Cacchione, 20, computer engineering major, and Jaclyn Su, administrative assistant, work in the ISP office, which is partially funded by international student tuition, on Sept. 25. (Hayden Rush )

Many large tech companies with operations in Silicon Valley, such as Google, accounted for 1.4% of all applicants approved in the 2023 fiscal year, according to the Pew Research Center. The computer science field accounts for nearly 64.9% of all H-1B visa workers.

Debbie Lee, dean of intercultural and international studies, said international students and workers bring different perspectives that enrich U.S. industries.

“We’re probably going to lose out on that with such a prohibitive cost being put on those visas,” Lee said.

As De Anza students have previously faced proposed budget cuts from the Trump administration, this executive order could further alter the school budget, said Melissa Aguilar, co-director of the Student Success Center, noting that 10% of the college’s revenue comes from fees paid by international students.

“Now that those students aren’t coming, we (the college) are going to have less funding for everybody,” Aguilar said. “If now the companies are going to be forced to pay $100,000 (per person), those fewer opportunities for students.”

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Fact Friday: Oct. 3
Fact Friday: Oct. 3
Fact Friday: Sept. 26
Fact Friday: Sept. 26
The Foothill-De Anza Board of Trustees approved the relocation plan designed to assist residents vacating the apartment during its Regular Meeting and Public Hearing on the Budget on Sept. 8 held at Foothill College.
Trustees approve relocation plan for tenants at McClellan Terrace Apartments
The Board of Trustees met to discuss the use of AI tool Rumi to improve academic integrity at their second meeting of the summer quarter on Monday, Aug. 4.
Trustees consider AI tool to curb cheating
The Social Sciences and Humanities Village, part of De Anza College's Guided Pathways program, on June 26. Guided Pathways is specifically mentioned by name in President Donald Trump’s 2026 budget proposal.
Trump budget proposal may cut student services, learning communities
Cal Fire firefighters walking back to their vehicles after participating in a controlled burn on May 22 at Calero County Park in South San Jose.
Fire departments urge preparation for wildfire season in Northern California
More in Story Carousel
The current trend favors majors that lead to social status and large salaries. But, if we reexamine education as a valuable means for transformation, perhaps we can revive the English degree.
English degrees still matter
Abrahim Ahmed, 18, accounting major, stands in front of the soccer field on Sept. 23.
DA Voices- 'What sports are you looking forward to in the new season?'
Summer flings can teach us lessons or even change who we become.
Summer flings
Amanda Huynh, 33, nursing major, said her quarter goals as improving her time management skills in the campus center on Sept. 23.
DA Voices- 'What is your goal for the quarter?'
Tanish Ktko, 19, biomedical engineering major, explains why he chose his current major instead of pursuing one in medicine in the S Quad and Library on Sept. 23.
DA Voices- 'Why did you choose your major?'
(From left) Camila Reyes, 18, English major, Estrella Leal, 19, child development major and Aditya Jagga, 18, biology major, sit around a table with drinks from Power cUp Coffee in the Hinson campus center on Sept. 23.
DA Voices - 'What is your favorite music genre?'
About the Contributor
Hayden Rush
Hayden Rush, Staff Reporter
I hope to gain plentiful experience and exposure in the field of journalism, while also solidifying the steps to a prosperous career.