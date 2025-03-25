International students pay higher tuition costs

In-state De Anza students benefit from state-subsidized tuition, while non-resident and international students end up paying more for their education.

According to the De Anza website, the tuition for international and nonresident students is $276 per unit, which includes a $245 nonresident tuition fee and a $31 enrollment fee. A full-time student taking 12 units per quarter pays at least $3,312 per quarter, or nearly $10,000 per year.

In contrast, California residents pay the $31 in enrollment fee per unit along with $58.75 in other basic fees that all students pay per quarter.

Additionally, California residents can also apply for financial aid programs to cover these expenses.

“I’ve been using the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, I think that really helps a lot,” said Sarman Khan, 19, computer science major. “I haven’t been really facing any issues with money.”

International students are not eligible for this program and have to pay the full tuition cost.

Daisy Weng, 20, psychology major, said she chose De Anza because it offered the best balance between cost and quality of education.

“De Anza … was not the cheapest, but like the one that I can afford,” Weng said.

Nazy Galoyan, dean of enrollment services and the international students program, said De Anza remains a good option in terms of affordability and quality education.

“You’re still saving money by coming to De Anza College, by getting a great education and completing your goal of transfering to the best universities we have those transfer agreements with,” Galoyan said.

However, some students are not affected by the tuition cost. Aung Myin Myo Aye, 19, computer science major, said he did not face any financial struggles so far as his family covers the full cost of his tuition.

“My family provides for me,” Myo Aye said.

Galoyan said non-residents and international students pay higher tuition because of California’s preference for in-state residents.

“It’s because the state of California subsidizes the full cost of education, which means the state of California pays us that $245 per unit for resident studies,” Galoyan said.

For the 2024-25 academic year, the Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees approved a raise in the tuition fees, increasing from $239 to $245 per unit.

“The cost of living is increasing in California, so the cost of education is increasing as well,” Galoyan said. “California Community College Chancellor’s (Office) tells us that the cost of education has increased, so now we have to increase your tuition fees.”

Galoyan also explained that the higher tuition fees are meant to help cover the college’s operational costs, which could lead to improved resources and opportunities for students.

“To get more teachers, you need more funds, because you have to pay the teachers. So that’s why I think international students have to pay more,” said Beken Derese, 23, computer science major.

Galoyan said that the international student program has three full-time counselors who work exclusively with international students, along with a program supervisor, two immigration advisors, a program coordinator and two additional staff members supporting the international student office.

“How are we going to pay for those 10 positions? It comes from the revenue that we drive from the international student tuition fees,” Galoyan said.

The international program at De Anza offers many resources to help their students.

“We are really trying as much as possible to help our international students, but we cannot reduce the cost of education,” Galoyan said. “What we can do is provide some of the resources that could save them some money.”

The Basic Needs Center provides services such as food assistance, internet access, the possibility to borrow or get help purchasing a computer, free VTA Clipper cards, emergency cash grants and expenses for international events.