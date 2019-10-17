Zero-cost textbooks prove accessible to more students

Some professors at De Anza have implemented zero-cost resources and textbooks in their curriculum through Open Educational Resources.

The driving force of using OERs is to alleviate students’ financial anxieties by providing easy-to-access, free resources.

“Any opportunity for a student to minimize the cost associated with going to school is good for students,” said Mallory Newell, Supervisor of Institutional Research.

Newell cites a recurring problem that many students will not buy the textbook if it is out of their financial ability, thus limiting students’ ability to be successful in the class.

Buying textbooks from providers are often expensive. With new editions coming out every few years, editions fall out of use.

Buying a textbook for single or limited use is not beneficial for students overall, let alone thosewho receive financial aid or come from low-income backgrounds.