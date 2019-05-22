De Anza student reports theft near Lot C

An unidentified male stole a De Anza College student’s cell phone on campus, according to a Foothill-De Anza safety alert sent out on May 13.

“The victim reported that (around 7 a.m.) a male took his cell phone from his hands and ran away from the smoking area in Lot C,” said Chief of Police Danny Acosta.

“He chased that individual and was able to get his cell phone back,” said Acosta.

The incident was not reported to police until approximately 10 a.m. and the safety alert was not sent out until 2 p.m.

Acosta cites “the delay in reporting and lack of suspect description” as the primary reasons for the delay in sending out the safety alert.

“The initial investigation required additional work to look for possible witnesses, interviews, descriptions, direction of travel,” said Acosta.

De Anza Police confirmed that “at no time was the campus at risk” and that there was no weapon of any kind involved in the incident.

Acosta said students should report suspicious behavior.

“Working together continues to help in keeping the community safe,” said Acosta. “As the alert reminded us we need to take care to monitor our possessions and be aware of our surroundings.”