De Anza football gets another chance

Football was given two weeks for the dean of athletics to come up with a plan to make more cuts in the program, said Lorrie Ranck, co-chair of the Instructional Planning and Budget Team.

College Council decided at the Nov. 1 meeting to accept the IPBT plan to eliminate the football and water polo program.

This plan would have included other cuts in vacant faculty positions anda supplemental executive retirement plan for faculty members as an incentive to retire early.

“College Council accepted the recommendation from IPBT,” said Lorrie Ranck acting co-chair of IPBT in an email to La Voz.

But, “at the same time, it was motioned and approved that the interim dean of PE/Athletics would have two weeks to develop a plan for reducing football expenses and bring the plan back through IPBT for consideration,” Ranck said.

Faculty members expressed concerns that football was given an extension to develop a budget cut plan while other programs were not, at the Nov. 11 meeting.

“It looks just odd. Paralegal was shut down regardless. It sounds like those people got shut out,” said Erik Woodbury, acting co-chair in the place of Ranck who was absent at the meeting.

Woodbury expressed concerns IPBT had with giving the football program an extension to find out a way to save money, while other programs did not.

“We need to save $275,000,” he said. “Why did they not come to viability the first time telling us they can save $275,000.”