DASB senate decided to continue endorsing San Jose City Council Member Don Rocha, who is running for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, after a proposal was made to withdraw the endorsement on Wednesday, March 9

Senator Lawrence Su, 18, political science major, initially brought this to the agenda because the senate learned that Rocha was in favor of the City of Santa Clara’s ballot Measure A, which the senate endorsed opposing. But in light of new information from San Jose Inside that of one of Rocha’s opponents, political science professor Dominic Caserta, is being accused of sexual harassment allegations, Su said the senate should continue endorsing Rocha.After a series of arguments, the senate voted 7-12 with one abstention and failed to withdraw the endorsement.

On other business, a California student voter guide created by VIDA was endorsed by the DASB senate. Hayman C. Wong, 20, history and political science major, represented VIDA and came to ask for the endorsement and funds for printing.

The voter guide includes instructions on how to register to vote, a list of ballot measures in the upcoming election and a list of reasons why people should vote, Wong said.

Wong estimated they would print about 1,500 to 2,000 copies, and said she would accept any amount of money the senate would be willing to offer.

Chair of Administration Royce Gunawan, 18, business economics major, said the senate should postpone any decisions on allocating money.

“We should let the marketing committee talk about it first,” Gunawan said. “ It’s not fair to just immediately vote on it, and then use their funds.”

The senate voted to endorse the voter guide 20-0, but made no decisions about funding.

Su also proposed having DASB senate midterm elections this spring rather than the fall quarter.

The new senators can take advantage of extra time during the spring and summer quarter and they’ll be better prepared, Su said.

Gunawan argued making the midterm elections happen in the spring prevents first-year students in the fall from being able to join the senate and that it is too early to consider adding more senators.

“Every senate has their foundation, and we’re trying to build a strong and solid one,” Gunawan said.

“This requires time and bonding, and I feel like throwing new people into the mix is not the answer, currently.”

DASB senate adviser Hyon Chu Yi-Baker proposed not adding new senate members at all.

A vote was held to have spring midterm elections, and it failed 1-18.