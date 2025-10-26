Best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area

Halloween season is here, and pumpkin patches around the Bay Area are buzzing with fall spirit. There’s no shortage of places to enjoy pumpkins, photo ops, and festive fun. This video highlights a few local favorites perfect for students looking to get into the Halloween mood. These are the names and addresses of the places mentioned in the video: Webb Family Ranch 2720 Alpine Rd, Portola Valley, CA 94028 Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch 225 Laguna Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 Queen’s Pumpkin Patch 12985 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070 Farmer John’s Pumpkin Farm 850 Cabrillo Hwy N, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 Repetto’s Pumpkins 12599 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019 Transcript:

[0:01]

[Sam Ko]

When we think of Halloween Attractions the first thing that comes to mind

are pumpkin patches. Believe it or not, there are over 30 pumpkin patches

scattered throughout the Bay area and that is a little too many for me.

[00:10]

So I did a little digging and driving around to see which ones are worth checking out.

[00:13]

Most patches. You find are the classic kind.

[00:16]

like this ranch right off the I280 near Palo Alto. It’s free to enter, has rows of pumpkins and a few paid activities. If you’re feeling festive, it’s simple, but it gets the job done.

[00:27]

Now, if you’re looking for something a little bit more Titanic, And Yes, that is a dinosaur pun, you should definitely check out this one. It’s packed with these massive dinosaur statues and animatronics. Even though it gets busy, the place is super spacious, and the drive in felt like going through a mini corn maze myself. Definitely one of the more unique patches I’ve seen.

[00:53]

But if you want something close by ,like really right under our noses, check out Queens Pumpkin Patch in Saratoga Avenue. It’s only about ten minutes from De Anza. It costs eight bucks to get in, and most of the attractions. Like the Rockwall, Corn maze and petting Zoo need extra tickets. It’s a nice spot for a chill weekend or even a date. Just be ready to spend a little bit, because you’ll definitely want to try out a few of the activities once you’re in there.

[01:18]

And finally, my personal favorite, the patches along Half Moon Bay I started at Farmer’s Johns Pumpkin Patch, which is free to enter and actually part of a working farm. It’s big, scenic, and perfect for photos.

[01:30]

Then on the drive back you can stop by other roadside patches. They got different set up, different themes

[01:35]

My top pick is this one with a real corn maze.Five bucks to enter. And honestly, actually feels like you’re in a horror movie getting lost in a corn maze.

[01:44]

So yeah, whether you’re looking for something simple, something Dino size, or something right by campus, there’s definitely a Halloween Spot waiting for you. Just don’t forget to bring a camera and maybe a pumpkin or two for the road.