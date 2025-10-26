The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Related Image
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Categories:

Best pumpkin patches in the Bay Area

Htet Shar Ko Ko (Sam), La Voz staff
October 26, 2025

Halloween season is here, and pumpkin patches around the Bay Area are buzzing with fall spirit. There’s no shortage of places to enjoy pumpkins, photo ops, and festive fun. This video highlights a few local favorites perfect for students looking to get into the Halloween mood.

These are the names and addresses of the places mentioned in the video:

Webb Family Ranch

2720 Alpine Rd, Portola Valley, CA 94028 

Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch

225 Laguna Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Queen’s Pumpkin Patch

12985 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070

Farmer John’s Pumpkin Farm

850 Cabrillo Hwy N, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

 Repetto’s Pumpkins

12599 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Transcript:

[0:01]

[Sam Ko]

When we think of Halloween Attractions the first thing that comes to mind

are pumpkin patches. Believe it or not, there are over 30 pumpkin patches

scattered throughout the Bay area and that is a little too many for me.

[00:10] 

So I did a little digging and driving around to see which ones are worth checking out.

[00:13]

Most patches. You find are the classic kind.

[00:16]

like this ranch right off the I280 near Palo Alto. It’s free to enter, has rows of pumpkins and a few paid activities. If you’re feeling festive, it’s simple, but it gets the job done.

[00:27]

Now, if you’re looking for something a little bit more Titanic, And Yes, that is a dinosaur pun, you should definitely check out this one. It’s packed with these massive dinosaur statues and animatronics. Even though it gets busy, the place is super spacious, and the drive in felt like going through a mini corn maze myself. Definitely one of the more unique patches I’ve seen.

[00:53]

But if you want something close by ,like really right under our noses, check out Queens Pumpkin Patch in Saratoga Avenue. It’s only about ten minutes from De Anza. It costs eight bucks to get in, and most of the attractions. Like the Rockwall, Corn maze and petting Zoo need extra tickets. It’s a nice spot for a chill weekend or even a date. Just be ready to spend a little bit, because you’ll definitely want to try out a few of the activities once you’re in there.

[01:18]

And finally, my personal favorite, the patches along Half Moon Bay I started at Farmer’s Johns Pumpkin Patch, which is free to enter and actually part of a working farm. It’s big, scenic, and perfect for photos.

[01:30]

Then on the drive back you can stop by other roadside patches. They got different set up, different themes

[01:35]

My top pick is this one with a real corn maze.Five bucks to enter. And honestly, actually feels like you’re in a horror movie getting lost in a corn maze.

[01:44]

So yeah, whether you’re looking for something simple, something Dino size, or something right by campus, there’s definitely a Halloween Spot waiting for you. Just don’t forget to bring a camera and maybe a pumpkin or two for the road.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinions
Using AI to replace real actors strips away the emotion and craft that make performance an art, turning creativity into imitation.
Tilly Norwood is AI’s latest desperate move to attract attention
wall in De Anza’s Pride Center is lined with colorful and motivational queer art on Oct. 14.
Finding queer community on and off campus
"K-pop Demon Hunters" and the various elements of Korean culture represented in the movie.
When K-pop Meets the World: What K-pop Demon Hunters Means to Me
"Austerity BINGO" The graphic displays a Bingo card with the items: Print Store, Le' Cafe, Bookstore, De Anza Promise, Dining Services and Free Parking.
The ‘A’ in De Anza is for austerity
Sabrina Carpenter's "Man's Best Friend" album cover with the text "Feminist Icon or Anti-Feminist?"
Sabrina Carpenter is not a feminist icon
One act of political violence creates an endless loop of violence and further divides our country.
A reflection of the tragedy of Charlie Kirk’s death
More in Story Carousel
La Voz staff hold up their awards at the end of the JACC conference at San Jose State University on Oct. 26.
La Voz recognized for excellence at JACC
An hourglass shows glitter falling and Taylor Swift’s album covers, symbolizing a diminishing career. The graphic reads “Tick Tock, Taylor” and “The stage is bright, the crowd is quiet.”
Taylor Swift’s 'The Life of a Showgirl' falls flat
Fact Friday: Oct. 24
Fact Friday: Oct. 24
Forward Eric Serrano (De Anza No.22) prepares to trap the ball in front of Monterey Peninsula's backup goalie, and defender Pimental Guy (MPC No.3) at De Anza on Oct. 21.
Men’s soccer marks record 11-goal game
Women’s soccer players run positional drills during practice Oct. 6, at the De Anza College soccer field.
Women's soccer aims for improvement despite rough start
Students leave the Hub after collecting groceries, snacks and other essentials.
A fresh start for the Hub
More in Video
Internships and Resume Advice: De Anza Meets the Mountain Winery
Internships and Resume Advice: De Anza Meets the Mountain Winery
Fact Friday: Oct. 17
Fact Friday: Oct. 17
“Just Do It”: De Anza student builds 3D-printed bikes from scratch
“Just Do It”: De Anza student builds 3D-printed bikes from scratch
Fact Friday: Oct. 10
Fact Friday: Oct. 10
Fact Friday: Oct. 3
Fact Friday: Oct. 3
Fact Friday: Sept. 26
Fact Friday: Sept. 26
About the Contributor
Htet Shar Ko Ko (Sam)
Htet Shar Ko Ko (Sam), Staff Reporter
I am very interested in becoming a proper journalist as I fell in love with the process and newsroom environment and the feeling you get after publication a piece that positively changed a person or multiple persons lives. Since this is the first time of me attending school in about seven years, I don’t really have any high expectations yet.