DA Voices: ‘What are your New Year’s resolutions?’

Ingrid Lu and Sabrina Kulieva
January 20, 2024

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question of different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, reporters Sabrina Kulieva and Ingrid Lu asked De Anza: “What are your New Year’s resolutions?”

Quotes have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

 

Sabrina Kulieva

Lucas Perez, 18, business administration major, said his New Year’s resolution this year is to pass all his classes and challenge himself.

“So far I am doing great; I am challenging myself more than I did last quarter,” Perez said.

Sabrina Kulieva

Cassia Rich, 19, physics major, said her New Year’s resolution to try to be more social.

“I struggle with social anxiety, so I want to try to be more open and outgoing this year,” Rich said.

Sabrina Kulieva

Chlea Viraw, 20, animation major, hopes to get back into her passion — art.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get back into all my hobbies such as drawing because I kind of had an artist’s block and want to get back into actively drawing and creative work.,’ Viraw said.

Ingrid Lu

Xi Hang Sheng, 19, computer science major, wants to explore the college experience:

“I want to see the U.S. college life and get a higher GPA,” he said.

Ingrid Lu

Jaspreet Chahal, 18, nursing major shared her goal for this year: “I want to stop procrastinating and get on top of my stuff. I’ve been writing down my goals and keeping with [them].”

Ingrid Lu

Abtin Rahmatpanah, 23, pre-med student, said he wants to be more health-conscious.

“My New Year’s resolution is just to be healthy, in general. To go to the gym more, eat right, and pay attention to my lifestyle.”
Ingrid Lu, A&E Editor
I'm a first-year student with a particular interest in analytical writing and communication. I'm looking forward to learning a lot this quarter!
Sabrina Kulieva, Staff Reporter
Hi, my name is Sabrina. La Voz is a new chapter of my life; I hope it will help me stay more informed about events in the world and maybe even find my place in it.

