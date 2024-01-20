DA Voices: ‘What are your New Year’s resolutions?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question of different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, reporters Sabrina Kulieva and Ingrid Lu asked De Anza: “What are your New Year’s resolutions?”

Quotes have been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Lucas Perez, 18, business administration major, said his New Year’s resolution this year is to pass all his classes and challenge himself.

“So far I am doing great; I am challenging myself more than I did last quarter,” Perez said.

Cassia Rich, 19, physics major, said her New Year’s resolution to try to be more social.

“I struggle with social anxiety, so I want to try to be more open and outgoing this year,” Rich said.

Chlea Viraw, 20, animation major, hopes to get back into her passion — art.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get back into all my hobbies such as drawing because I kind of had an artist’s block and want to get back into actively drawing and creative work.,’ Viraw said.

Xi Hang Sheng, 19, computer science major, wants to explore the college experience:

“I want to see the U.S. college life and get a higher GPA,” he said.

Jaspreet Chahal, 18, nursing major shared her goal for this year: “I want to stop procrastinating and get on top of my stuff. I’ve been writing down my goals and keeping with [them].”

Abtin Rahmatpanah, 23, pre-med student, said he wants to be more health-conscious.

“My New Year’s resolution is just to be healthy, in general. To go to the gym more, eat right, and pay attention to my lifestyle.”