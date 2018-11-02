The balancing act of health and wellness toward your success

Now that the rush of the first weeks of Fall Quarter have passed, let’s look at the balancing act of health and wellness toward being successful. Do you have what you need? Resources on campus and in the community might help. Basic needs such as food pantry (email outreach@deanza.edu to qualify), clothing (check out DASB clothing closet), and shelter (call 211 Community Services with questions) are avaliable to students. When essential needs are met, consider additional points to help stay balanced toward success:

Supportive relationships are one of the strongest predictors of wellness. Consider cultivating and sustaining positive in-person relationships. Share fun activities beneficial to the body, such as walking, hiking. Get involved with clubs or groups of like-minded people through the College Life Office.

Choosing to focus on the positive. Each day, seek out positive people who help you see the encouraging aspects of your day. It improves your outlook and those around you! No one has control of your happiness but you. As physician and comedian Patch Adams said, “The most radical act anyone could ever commit, is to be happy.”

Purposeful activity is another aspect of wellness. Paid employment is satisfying because of the steady income, but volunteering can also foster satisfaction, as well as value and purpose to the community. There are volunteer opportunities on campus and in the community. Learn how you can be part of something bigger than yourself. Nothing improves your attitude more than when you help others.

Find your balance through all aspects of wellness. Developing positive emotions, looking for beauty in the day as you walk to class, and taking time to cultivate healthy in-person relationships sets you on the a path to success. Tough times happen to all of us, and with the help of human connections,weight of the problem often feel lighter. At Student Health Services, we care about all aspects of your health. Be a good guardian to your own health. Figure out how to sustain balance toward wellness and never, ever underestimate the importance of having fun! Student Health Services has events and resources that may lighten your travels