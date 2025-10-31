The voice of De Anza since 1967.

DA Voices- ‘What are your thoughts on the No Kings Protest?’

Apollo Seay, La Voz Staff
October 31, 2025

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This time, La Voz reporter Apollo Seay asked, “What are your thoughts on the No Kings Protests?”

Joe Marrasco, 23, nursing major, supports the protests and dislikes the current administration, Oct. 24. (Apollo Seay)

“In general, I support it. I think it’s great,” Joe Marrasco, 23, nursing major, said. “I saw a picture yesterday of the back of the east side of the wing of the White House getting torn completely down for the ballroom, and I imagine this guy with the crown at the very top speaking to his key representatives.” 

Jimena Tores, 18, administration of justice major, supports the protests because she thinks the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants is wrong, Oct. 24. (Apollo Seay)

Jimena Torres, 18, administration of justice major, expressed her support for the “No Kings” movement.

“As much as I would like to, I have to stay in the background, but I still support it, because what he’s doing to my people is just not right; this land was built on immigrants,” Tores said.

Luis Cabrera, 22, CNC machinist major, doesn’t think the protests cause change, Oct. 24. (Apollo Seay)

Luis Cabrera, 22, CNC machinist major, said he thinks the protests are a show, and do not make real change. 

“I think the minimum would be mass union strikes, shutting down large sectors of the economy to make real, noticeable impact,” Cabrera said. 

Indy Dong Pena, 19, medical laboratory technology major, said he tries to stay out of politics, Oct. 22. (Apollo Seay)

Indy Dong Pena, 19, medical laboratory technology major, recalls a viral video where a local counter-protester was seen shouting slurs and other expletives towards protesters.

“Normally, I tend to stay away from a lot of political things, because I just wouldn’t want to get involved with the wrong group of people,” Pena said. “But at least for this one, you know, I see someone that’s doing something that’s really out of line, and they got what they deserved.” 

Ethan Brugnetti, 21, biology major, knows people who attend the protests, Oct. 22. (Apollo Seay)

Ethan Brugnetti, 21, biology major, expressed admiration for his girlfriend’s sister and her husband, both immigrants from the Philippines, who participated in the protests

“I personally didn’t go to any (protests),” Brugetti said. “But I do know a few people who did, one of them was my girlfriend’s sister and her husband… I know for them and their family, it’s kind of an uncertain time right now, and I’m happy to see that they had the courage to go out and support the movement.” 

Brian Hernandez, 20, mechanical engineering major, said that people are stronger united against injustice, Oct. 22. (Apollo Seay)

“Whenever there’s injustice or inequality, people can create that power just by standing united against injustice,” Brian Hernandez, 20, mechanical engineering student, said. “How people came together from around the nation to demonstrate and state something, it’s pretty awesome to see that.” 

