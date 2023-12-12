The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
DA Voices: What do you think about ‘No Nut November’?

Lion Park and Ashley Love Djunaedi | December 12, 2023
Lauren Linh Bui

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. In November, our reporters Lion Kim Park and Ashley Love Djunaedi asked, “What do you think about ‘No Nut November’?” and a special additional question ‘Do girls participate in No Nut November?’

Quotes have been lightly condensed for clarity.

Originating in 2011, a viral online trend known as “No Nut November” began as a comical way for online users to refrain from masturbation throughout November. The trend was created to encourage people to find new hobbies, spend time with friends and family, and break sexual stigmas for women.

No Nut November began to gain popularity in 2017.

Around the same time, a related Internet trend called Destroy Dick December was started as a counterpoint to No Nut November, encouraging participants to take part in sexual activities in December after abstaining from them last month.

What do you think about “No Nut November”?

Madden Amituanai poses for the camera while sitting across the Hinson Campus Center on Nov. 9. (Ashley Love Djunaedi)

Madden Amituanai, 18, said he thought it was a fun trend during the pandemic.
“It’s a childish thing that happened after COVID-19,” Amituanai said. “It’s funny how it came about though.”

Toshi Yoshimada is hanging out in front of the Hinson Campus Center. (Ashley Love Djunaedi)

Toshi Yoshimada, 20, although unaware of No Nut November at first, said “hell for men, no matter (what) the month (is),” when he learned of the trend.

Guadalupe Perez smiles for the picture while sitting outside of the cafeteria. (Ashley Love Djunaedi)

Guadalupe Perez, 19, said No Nut November will leave everyone a surplus of time through abstinence.
“Everyone should participate to focus and be productive,” Perez said.

From left: Ronald Vo, 18, and Nathan Datu, 18, stand outside the Hinson Campus Center. (Ashley Love Djunaedi)

Nathan Datu, 18, said, smiling, that he participated in the trend.
“I take No Nut November very seriously,” Datu said.

Ronald Vo, 18, said that he couldn’t complete the trend.
“I failed,” Vo said.

From left: Pradhyamna Patel and Rushabh Patil pose by the library. (Ashley Love Djunaedi)

Rushabh Patil, 20, said he thinks the trend allows him to get in better shape while comparing his physical integrity before and after the start of No Nut November.
“Retention is good if you’re into bodybuilding,” Patil said.

Pradhyamna Patel, 19, said he thinks he feels healthier after participating in the trend.
“It’s been 2 months,” Patel said. “My honest response is that it helps my testosterone levels.”

Henry Pham poses for the camera while visiting the Registration and Student Services building. (Ashley Love Djunaedi)

Henry Pham, 21, said he thinks the trend is just a mentality challenge more than anything else.
“No Nut November doesn’t promote a healthy sex life and unnecessary abstinence is a bit of a waste,” Pham said. “But taking a break for a month to reflect on it is healthy in itself.”

‘Do girls participate in No Nut November?’

To break the general sexual stigma around women and sex, La Voz asks some female students if they participate in the trend.

Amira Nlasco enjoy lunch at the Pride center on Nov. 9. (Lion Park)

Amira Nlasco, 19, said that she alludes to the stigma of women participating in the trend but said “it’s more popular among males.”

Alondra Bautista enjoys the ambiance of the cafeteria windows and listens to her favorite playlist. (Lion Park)

Alondra Bautista, 20, said she thinks anyone can follow the trend.
“Anyone can participate (in No Nut November) if they’d like to.”

Lucy Herrera shares her lunch with her friends at the cafeteria. (Lion Park)

Lucy Herrera, 20, said that men and women view sex and No Nut November differently.
“It (the trend) caters more to the male audience, men like more competition,” Herrara said. “Women are more lowkey about sexuality, we don’t view it as a competition.”

Katie Lee, 20, studies at the Fireside lounge. (Lion Park)

Katie Lee, 20, said she doesn’t think much of the trend.
“The concept is silly,” Lee said. “If you want to practice it, more power to you.”

Maritza Maez sits in the L quad and waits for her class to start. (Lion Park)

Maritza Maez, 19, said she thinks females should also participate in the trend.
“Yes, it (the trend) shouldn’t be just (for) men.”

From left, Addie Sanborn and Charlotte Cobene are walking over to their cars after thrifting a jacket from the mini flea market on Nov. 9. (Lion Park)

Addie Sanborn, 18, said she supports the idea that girls participate in No Nut November and alludes to the fact that some people just want to get through the month without the challenge of abstinence.
“Go ahead,” Sanborn said. “Some of us are just trying to get through November.”

Charlotte Cobene, 18, said that she thinks it’s a good time for everyone to participate.
“It doesn’t matter what gender, everyone can participate (in No Nut November),” Cobene said. “It’s good to take a month for behavior control.”
