DA Voices: What do you think about ‘No Nut November’?

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. In November, our reporters Lion Kim Park and Ashley Love Djunaedi asked, “What do you think about ‘No Nut November’?” and a special additional question ‘Do girls participate in No Nut November?’

Quotes have been lightly condensed for clarity.

Originating in 2011, a viral online trend known as “No Nut November” began as a comical way for online users to refrain from masturbation throughout November. The trend was created to encourage people to find new hobbies, spend time with friends and family, and break sexual stigmas for women.

No Nut November began to gain popularity in 2017.

Around the same time, a related Internet trend called Destroy Dick December was started as a counterpoint to No Nut November, encouraging participants to take part in sexual activities in December after abstaining from them last month.

What do you think about “No Nut November”?

Madden Amituanai, 18, said he thought it was a fun trend during the pandemic.

“It’s a childish thing that happened after COVID-19,” Amituanai said. “It’s funny how it came about though.”

Toshi Yoshimada, 20, although unaware of No Nut November at first, said “hell for men, no matter (what) the month (is),” when he learned of the trend.

Guadalupe Perez, 19, said No Nut November will leave everyone a surplus of time through abstinence.

“Everyone should participate to focus and be productive,” Perez said.

Nathan Datu, 18, said, smiling, that he participated in the trend.

“I take No Nut November very seriously,” Datu said.

Ronald Vo, 18, said that he couldn’t complete the trend.

“I failed,” Vo said.

Rushabh Patil, 20, said he thinks the trend allows him to get in better shape while comparing his physical integrity before and after the start of No Nut November.

“Retention is good if you’re into bodybuilding,” Patil said.

Pradhyamna Patel, 19, said he thinks he feels healthier after participating in the trend.

“It’s been 2 months,” Patel said. “My honest response is that it helps my testosterone levels.”

Henry Pham, 21, said he thinks the trend is just a mentality challenge more than anything else.

“No Nut November doesn’t promote a healthy sex life and unnecessary abstinence is a bit of a waste,” Pham said. “But taking a break for a month to reflect on it is healthy in itself.”

‘Do girls participate in No Nut November?’

To break the general sexual stigma around women and sex, La Voz asks some female students if they participate in the trend.

Amira Nlasco, 19, said that she alludes to the stigma of women participating in the trend but said “it’s more popular among males.”

Alondra Bautista, 20, said she thinks anyone can follow the trend.

“Anyone can participate (in No Nut November) if they’d like to.”

Lucy Herrera, 20, said that men and women view sex and No Nut November differently.

“It (the trend) caters more to the male audience, men like more competition,” Herrara said. “Women are more lowkey about sexuality, we don’t view it as a competition.”

Katie Lee, 20, said she doesn’t think much of the trend.

“The concept is silly,” Lee said. “If you want to practice it, more power to you.”

Maritza Maez, 19, said she thinks females should also participate in the trend.

“Yes, it (the trend) shouldn’t be just (for) men.”

Addie Sanborn, 18, said she supports the idea that girls participate in No Nut November and alludes to the fact that some people just want to get through the month without the challenge of abstinence.

“Go ahead,” Sanborn said. “Some of us are just trying to get through November.”

Charlotte Cobene, 18, said that she thinks it’s a good time for everyone to participate.

“It doesn’t matter what gender, everyone can participate (in No Nut November),” Cobene said. “It’s good to take a month for behavior control.”