Fire damages gender-neutral staff bathroom near L4 building

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to more accurately reflect the situation. An earlier version of the article gave an estimate of the time this fire took place and connected a fire alarm that went off at 10:44 a.m. on Jan. 23 to the fire itself. All references to this being an act of arson have been removed for the time being, as well as to brute force damage taking place.

A fire damaged the sink, fire alarm, hand dryer and ceiling light in one of the gender-neutral staff bathrooms in the L-wing at De Anza College.

Upon assessment, La Voz found a pile of burnt tampons and casings near the entrance of the bathroom door, along with a printed image of a sunflower among the ashes outside the bathroom, and spread ashes across the floor.

The fire heavily damaged the cabinet beneath the sink and smoke clouded the mirror. The fire also melted the ceiling lights’ plastic covers as well as the fire alarm’s plastic cover.

Story continues below advertisement

The smoke detector also appears to have been damaged and is no longer in its socket.

This is a developing story and updates will follow per police reports.

