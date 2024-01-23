The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Dean of Student Success Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Fadi Saba uses this map to explain the timeline of land controlled by Israel and Palestine at the teach-in on Nov. 14.

Cuts to the College Promise are killing De Anza slowly

Track and field students and coaches meet up with Chancellor Lee Lambert to talk about the lack of communication over the firing and suspension of three coaches on Sept. 27 at room L47.

Fire damages gender-neutral staff bathroom near L4 building

Lion Park and Ann Penalosa
January 23, 2024
Clouded+mirror%2C+melted+ceiling+light+cover+and+burn+damages+caused+by+a+fire+in+a+gender-neutral+staff+bathroom+in+the+L-wing.
Ann Penalosa
Clouded mirror, melted ceiling light cover and burn damages caused by a fire in a gender-neutral staff bathroom in the L-wing.
Burn damages to the wall and sink drain caused by fire underneath the bathroom sink. (Ann Penalosa)

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to more accurately reflect the situation. An earlier version of the article gave an estimate of the time this fire took place and connected a fire alarm that went off at 10:44 a.m. on Jan. 23 to the fire itself. All references to this being an act of arson have been removed for the time being, as well as to brute force damage taking place.

A fire damaged the sink, fire alarm, hand dryer and ceiling light in one of the gender-neutral staff bathrooms in the L-wing at De Anza College.

Upon assessment, La Voz found a pile of burnt tampons and casings near the entrance of the bathroom door, along with a printed image of a sunflower among the ashes outside the bathroom, and spread ashes across the floor.

The fire heavily damaged the cabinet beneath the sink and smoke clouded the mirror. The fire also melted the ceiling lights’ plastic covers as well as the fire alarm’s plastic cover.

Story continues below advertisement
Melting plastic casings of ceiling lights and fire alarms caused by fire. Broken smoke detector out of its socket. (Ann Penalosa)

The smoke detector also appears to have been damaged and is no longer in its socket.

This is a developing story and updates will follow per police reports.

A pile of burnt tampons and ashes laid out near the bathroom entrance. (Ann Penalosa)

 
About the Contributors
Lion Park, Opinion Editor
Lion's interest in journalism lies in the phrase "show, don't tell". As creative as words can be in drawing a mental image, Lion believes photography shows what true reality is. Through La Voz, he hopes to spread conviction within his readers' hearts.
Ann Penalosa, Managing Editor
Ann Penalosa (xe/she/they), 19, is a first year journalism major at De Anza College; xe's excited to be at La Voz and aims to use her platform as a vector for progress, a source of information, and a megaphone for marginalized voices. Xer passion for photojournalism dates back to high school, but in their spare time you can catch xem producing music, reading up on political theory, or chugging a two-liter bottle of diet Mountain Dew. (Well, not anymore...she's boycotting.)

