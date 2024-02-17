The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
Donate!
Advertisement
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
The voice of De Anza since 1967.

La Voz News
1
Trump’s campaign undermines American values

Trump’s campaign undermines American values | 5838 Views

2
Graphic of a bear with a blue star over its eye in front of one of the new California laws.

New California laws to know | 2071 Views

3
Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction | 1701 Views

4
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 1474 Views

5
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 1408 Views

La Voz ad
De Anza holds fourth annual Black High School Student Empowerment Conference
Atmospheric storm hits northern California for a second time

Atmospheric storm hits northern California for a second time

February 12, 2024

Exploring the flea market

Exploring the flea market

February 10, 2024

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

February 9, 2024

View All
De Anza holds fourth annual Black High School Student Empowerment Conference
An evening of classical music for a purpose

An evening of classical music for a purpose

February 17, 2024

Foreign kids struggling to find an identity their new home country

Foreign kids struggling to find an identity their new home country

February 13, 2024

Flea Market brings people together, offering diverse merchandise

Flea Market brings people together, offering diverse merchandise

February 12, 2024

View All
Who’s going to be dancing in Vegas?
Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

Remote work post-pandemic offers work-life balance

February 11, 2024

Before the pandemic, companies made remote work relatively rare, offering it as a perk rather than a standard. Yet, as the world ground to a halt, workers found their office desks relocated to their living rooms. Companies that centered around in-person operations had to move to remote platforms so they could maintain productivity.

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

Bot students inhibiting precious campus resources

February 9, 2024

Will you be my Valentine?

Will you be my Valentine?

February 7, 2024

View All
Exploring the world of ‘Griselda’
Will you be my Valentine?

Will you be my Valentine?

February 7, 2024

‘Mean Girls’: A review

‘Mean Girls’: A review

February 4, 2024

A look at Nirvana Soul’s open mic night

February 4, 2024

View All
1
Trump’s campaign undermines American values

Trump’s campaign undermines American values | 5838 Views

2
Graphic of a bear with a blue star over its eye in front of one of the new California laws.

New California laws to know | 2071 Views

3
Student athletes meet with De Anza College President Lloyd Holmes and Athletic Director Ron Hannon at the Media and Learning Center in room 110 on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Track and field athletes express distrust, discomfort with college administration, athletic department’s inaction | 1701 Views

4
Rabbit of Hope by art student Eunyoung Park sits near the Fujitsu Planetarium.

Cupertino Rabbits project hops along to De Anza, spreads bunnies and art throughout the city | 1474 Views

5
Not Asian Enough: Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora

'Not Asian Enough': Navigating the Filipina experience in diaspora | 1408 Views

Advertisement

De Anza holds fourth annual Black High School Student Empowerment Conference

Black students from 17 bay area high schools converge onto Conference rooms A, B on Feb. 8
Amit Cohen and Archee Kumar
February 17, 2024
Stacey+Carrasco%2C+%28add+age%29%2C+Program+Coordinator+in+the+Office+of+Outreach+smiles+outside+Forum+1+at+the+Black+High+School+Empowerment+Conference.
Gallery | 9 Photos
Archee Kumar
Stacey Carrasco, (add age), Program Coordinator in the Office of Outreach smiles outside Forum 1 at the Black High School Empowerment Conference.

Led by Maurice Canyon, De Anza College’s Umoja community counselor and Charles Van Meurs, De Anza’s Men of Color community counselor, the annual Black High School Student Empowerment Conference featured 17 different schools from the bay area and focused on preparing black students for college and life on Feb. 8.

De Anza first held the conference, then called it the African American High School Empowerment Conference, on Feb. 6, 2019 and has continued hosting it annually except for in winter 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference featured speakers including De Anza President Lloyd Holmes and LaMonica Peters, a reporter for KTVU Fox 2.

“We want you here at De Anza,” Canyon said. ”We want you here to be a part of Umoja, we want you all to represent yourself as family. We welcome that. But no matter what school you go to, find your happy place. Get engaged, get involved, because when you do, you’re more successful.”

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Amit Cohen, Staff Reporter
Archee Kumar, Freelance Reporter

La Voz News

The voice of De Anza since 1967.
© 2024 La Voz • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

La Voz Weekly intends this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments should be respectful and constructive. We do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks or language that might be interpreted as defamatory. La Voz does not allow anonymous comments, and requires a valid name and email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comment.
All La Voz News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest