January 26, 2024

January 23, 2024

January 14, 2024

January 26, 2024

January 24, 2024

January 21, 2024

January 11, 2024

December 13, 2023

December 12, 2023

January 27, 2024

January 24, 2024

January 18, 2024

DA Voices: ‘How will you spend Valentine’s day?’

Andreina Carnero Ramirez, Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Andreina Carnero Ramirez asked, “What do you think you will do on Valentine’s day?”

 

Emmanuel Vercher, 19, computer science major, walks around the Sunken Garden during the club day on on Jan. 25. (Andreina Carnero Ramirez)

Emmanuel Vercher, 19, a computer science major, says he plans on spending time with his girlfriend.

“I think it’s going to be really good. It’s the first year I get to celebrate since it’s my first relationship, so I have high hopes for it and I’ve already been planning for it,” Vercher said.

Story continues below advertisement
Elena Bandong, 18, psychology major, walks close to the Flint Center on Jan. 24. (Andreina Carnero Ramirez)

Elena Bandong, 18, a psychology major, says she will spend Valentine’s day with her friends.

“I’m not going on any dates,” Bandong said. “But my friends and I are planning to hang out at one of our houses and exchange Valentine’s day themed cookies and watch movies,” Bandong said.

Ed Greene, 20, computer science and engineering major, hangs out in the Hinson Campus Center on Jan. 24. (Andreina Carnero Ramirez)

Ed Greene, 20, a computer science and engineering major, says he may not celebrate the holiday.

“It will probably be like any other day,” Greene said. “I might go to the gym or (my) classes that day. I do not have a valentine.”

Monica Ganesh, EPS counselor, walks in front of the library on Jan. 24. (Andreina Carnero Ramirez)

Monica Ganesh, an English Performance Success counselor, says she will celebrate Valentine’s day with her six-year-old daughter.

“We always have a little Valentine’s day celebration together,” Ganesh said. “She loves chocolate donuts, so we get a heart-shaped chocolate donut every year.”

Shanel Ojaja, 20, business administration major, while watches a performance at winter club day near the Sunken Garden on Jan. 25. (Andreina Carnero Ramirez)

Shanel Ojaja, 20, business administration major, said she will spend Valentine’s day with a friend.

“We will go out and have a picnic,” Ojaja said. “We will have meals together and spend time together since both of us are single.”

Jennifer Park, 24, nursing major, walks near the Flint Center on Jan. 24. (Andreina Carnero Ramirez)

Jennifer Park, 24, nursing major, says she has not made plans yet.

“I don’t have any Valentine’s day plans,” “I do have a boyfriend that I’ve been with and we’re probably gonna get dinner or watch a movie,” Park said. “But, because I’m a nursing student, I will probably be studying.”
