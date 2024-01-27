DA Voices: ‘How will you spend Valentine’s day?’

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Andreina Carnero Ramirez asked, “What do you think you will do on Valentine’s day?”

Emmanuel Vercher, 19, a computer science major, says he plans on spending time with his girlfriend.

“I think it’s going to be really good. It’s the first year I get to celebrate since it’s my first relationship, so I have high hopes for it and I’ve already been planning for it,” Vercher said.

Elena Bandong, 18, a psychology major, says she will spend Valentine’s day with her friends.

“I’m not going on any dates,” Bandong said. “But my friends and I are planning to hang out at one of our houses and exchange Valentine’s day themed cookies and watch movies,” Bandong said.

Ed Greene, 20, a computer science and engineering major, says he may not celebrate the holiday.

“It will probably be like any other day,” Greene said. “I might go to the gym or (my) classes that day. I do not have a valentine.”

Monica Ganesh, an English Performance Success counselor, says she will celebrate Valentine’s day with her six-year-old daughter.

“We always have a little Valentine’s day celebration together,” Ganesh said. “She loves chocolate donuts, so we get a heart-shaped chocolate donut every year.”

Shanel Ojaja, 20, business administration major, said she will spend Valentine’s day with a friend.

“We will go out and have a picnic,” Ojaja said. “We will have meals together and spend time together since both of us are single.”

Jennifer Park, 24, nursing major, says she has not made plans yet.

“I don’t have any Valentine’s day plans,” “I do have a boyfriend that I’ve been with and we’re probably gonna get dinner or watch a movie,” Park said. “But, because I’m a nursing student, I will probably be studying.”