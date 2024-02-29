DA Voices: What does Black History Month mean to you and why is it important to celebrate?

“DA Voices” is a recurring feature used to spotlight De Anza College’s diverse community voices. We ask the same question to different people and arrange their quotes so that readers can see varying points of view. This week, our reporter Preena Patel asked, “What does Black History Month mean to you and why is it important to celebrate?”

Talia Washington, 19, a political science major, said that BHM is important for both education and celebration.

“Black History Month is important because we need to educate ourselves about the trials and tribulations that the Black community faced and continues to face, we also need to celebrate all of our achievements and accomplishments as well. It is important to celebrate Black History Month because it’s also American history.”

Andrew Siegler, 44, a political science major said that Black History Month is a small way America can ensure equity.

“Black History Month, to me, is the absolute bare minimum American society can do to begin to reckon with centuries of abuse, and is the first tiny step in a massive process of dismantling white supremacy and the systemic racism embedded in our nation. It’s a time to elevate the legacy of Black America, to correct the anglocentric narrative of American history, and to lay the groundwork for a future society where we learn from our successes and failures as a nation and improve upon them. Granted, it should be all year – but it’s a step toward that.”

Sarah Atito, 18, a biology major said that BHM is a way to connect with those she loves and foster better relationships amidst different communities.

“I think with age I’m realizing more of the importance of Black History Month and what it means to me, and more importantly, the people I care about around me. There is nothing more significant than seeing people like you not only be welcomed, but celebrated. Black history is American history, yet it is often not considered as such. I know from a few of my classes Black students make up about 4% of the student population, so it can be easy to feel lost or even forgotten here. It is important that we continue these same efforts outside of the month of February, and continue to work towards a better community.”

Christopher Blu-Lopez, 19, a political science major said that BHM is eye-opening to the struggles of Black Americans.

“It should be celebrated because Black individuals have gone through so much in this country and we need to honor their disadvantages and celebrate these communities of color. We should never erase their history and we should celebrate them and their community.”

Jhanvi N. Patel, 22, a psychology major said BHM is important because it honors Black people in their successes.

“I’m not the one to speak for everyone but to me, Black History Month is a time to honor the incredible contributions, struggles and achievements of Black individuals. It’s about celebrating their resilience, cultural heritage and advocating for equality. Showing respect and recognition to Black people should be a daily commitment, regardless of one’s own background or status.”

Blen Ashbr, 19, a political science major, said that BHM links her to her own background.

“Black History Month holds a lot of importance for me being a black woman and a member of the Ethiopian community. This month reminds me of the struggles and sacrifices that were made for our rights. Black History Month is more than the 29 days on the calendar but is a time where we can see how Black people have become resilient and proud since the beginning of time. It is a time to respect our past, celebrating our present and inspiring future generations with their fight for equality and justice.”

Tom Dudley, 23, an international relations major, said that BHM is necessary for the reflection of American history.

“Black History Month is important to celebrate because it supports my fellow Americans’ heritage and allows reflection on the successes and failures of the American project while celebrating the rich and diverse experience of the African American community.”

Batoul Berro, 24, a political science major said that it’s important to acknowledge Black people for their innovations within society.

“Black History Month is important to me because it’s vital to show appreciation and recognition for the Black leaders, innovators and artists after they haven’t for so long. We have such a dark history in this country, but despite the setbacks and prejudices set against Black people in this country, they have persevered and continued to be great. Having Black History Month is the perfect way to show that recognition.”

Prayusha Parikh, 21, a computer science major, said that BHM is important for the history of the country.

“I think Black people have been through a lot and by celebrating this month we can talk about our country’s failures, but also celebrate their community and their heritages. Also it is a way to tell the new generations about it and show them what these ancestors fought for to be in this country and fight for their rights. Also, we are able to show all the amazing milestones and achievements that Black people have been able to accomplish.”

Henry Pham, 22, a business analytics major said that he ties BHM to some of his own experiences.

“As a first-generation gay Asian male, Black History Month resonates with me deeply. It honors struggles, achievements and contributions, amplifying voices of the oppressed: something I have for my own communities as well. It inspires solidarity and advocacy for equality, celebrating Black resilience and excellence.”