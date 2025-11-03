DASG fall resource fair promotes community

0:12

KATIE DAVIS: My name is Katie Davis. I am a student success specialist at De Anza and I represent the general counseling division, specifically the De Anza Connect and the Academic Awareness Programs.

General counseling division is for any continuing or returning students at De Anza. We help them out by providing counseling services or referring them to programs and services to make sure they’re getting support. And then we also have workshops and fairs going on throughout the quarters.

JUNIPER ASTLE: I’m Juniper Astle, I’m 24 and I’m a psychology major.

So the Pride Center does a really wide range of stuff. Our goal is to be somewhere where queer students can get all of the support they need in being both queer and a student here. So we offer everything from Narcan and birth control supplies to, we have an academic counselor, we have biweekly social events, and then we’ll have seminars and stuff for local resources. And we recently did a name change workshop on just the legal process of a name and gender marker change.

YEWON KIM: My name is Yewon Kim. I’m here to represent HEFAS/UndocuSTEM. So HEFAs stands for Higher Education for AB540 students, and the purpose of this program at Danza is to provide more resources for undocumented students, AB540 students, low income students. So we just help them succeed in the De Anza community and on UndocuSTEM is a sub-branch of HEFAs for providing more STEM focused resources.

So we try to, I guess, raise awareness on current events in terms of ICE raids or legal updates. We also host workshops at conferences. We host events for people to just connect with each other and have fun, and we try to just create a safe space that can help students do what they want to achieve.

REVILLA SENOR: My name’s Revilla Senor. I do work study at the Veterans Resource Center. We’re a very niche community, so the Veterans Resource Center, obviously it’s tailored for our veterans or military-connected students. What we want to do is really increase community because we’re so niche and a lot of us are a bit older, or maybe with our military experience, it’s a little bit hard to translate that to civilian life. So it’s big transition issues that we see a lot with veteran students. So we just want to let them know that, hey, we’re your tribe, we’re here for you.

KIM: I think a common problem at De Anza is that they are not fully aware of the resources that they have. So some people might have issues at the financial aid office and they don’t know which counselor to talk to. They don’t know if they can just walk into the office. Some people I know have had issues with faculty or other people because of their immigration status or their identity, and they don’t know if they are able to go to anyone at De Anza to, you know, have those people face consequences or protect themselves. Our job is to be aware of all resources for them and have connections with all of them so that when anybody comes in with any type of issues, we can either help them directly or we can help them be guided into that direction where they can get the help they need most.

DAVIS: Some problems I’ve experienced is definitely knowing where to find support. I think it can get really complicated for students trying to navigate the webpage or even navigate campus, so that’s something that I do appreciate our division does as we try to connect students with resources to make sure that they’re feeling supported and they’re actually getting connected to resources that are there to help them.

SENOR: Being military or being a veteran kind of has this stigma against it, and I’ve heard just from other students that are not military, it’s like, oh, it’s kind of intimidating. I don’t know if there’s something that’s a touchy subject to ask or am I allowed to ask more about the service and stuff like that. We are just like you guys, we’re all human beings. We just happen to have a little bit of a non-traditional path. But if there’s one statement I’d say is like, we’re very friendly people. Don’t be strangers. Just reach out, reach out, talk to one of us.

DAVIS: It can feel really disconnected being a student, and I was a community college student, so I understand what it feels like and I just want students to know that we care for you. It may not seem like it when we can’t get you in for an appointment right away, but we do care about you and we want to support you the best we can. So please reach out to us. We want to make sure you feel a part of this community. You are a part of this community, and we want to make sure you feel that.

ASTLE: The thing that I want students to know most is that we are open to anyone who needs our resources. It’s easy to think of this as it is a space that’s targeted at queer students, but we’re open to people who are questioning, to allies, to students who just need what we have. If you need to use the community closet because you need clothes and not because you need gender-affirming clothes, come take some clothes. I just want to make sure everybody knows that we are here for everyone we can help.

KIM: My advice is definitely just go around, talk to people. If there’s some office, even if you don’t know what it is, just go in there, ask them, what are you guys about? Is there any way that I can be involved? That’s how I got my job here at HEFAS, and I’m very happy with the connections I’ve made just by going around talking to people, learning more about what people have going on. So just don’t be afraid to knock some doors and get to know new people.