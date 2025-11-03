The voice of De Anza since 1967.

DASG fall resource fair promotes community

General counseling, veterans’ resources and more offer services
Sango Levonian, La Voz Staff
November 3, 2025
Sango Levonian

Several support organizations from around De Anza College set up booths in the main quad to introduce students to the services they offer at the De Anza Student Government’s quarterly resource fair on Oct. 28.

DASG’s Student Rights and Equity committee came prepared with boba, inviting students to visit each booth and collect at least nine total stamps for a drink from Ume Tea.

About the Contributor
Sango Levonian
Sango Levonian, Freelance Videographer
I’m a big believer in the power of video storytelling; I’d like to lend my experience and passion toward covering as many events as I can on campus.