La Voz News
La Voz News
La Voz News
Women’s soccer team shows progress despite 1-0 loss to Evergreen

Despite falling short at home, the Mountain Lions showed the progress and determination that’s defined their season
Saijal Chaudhary, La Voz Staff
October 30, 2025
Damian Renteria Mata
Defender Maria Mora (De Anza No. 11) rushes to take the ball from Evergreen’s Sophia Diaz (Evergreen No. 1) during the Oct. 25 game.

De Anza College’s women’s soccer team faced Evergreen Valley College in a physical battle at home, not allowing the higher-ranked team to score until late in the first half on Friday, Oct. 25. 

Despite a 1-0 loss, De Anza applied heavy pressure on Evergreen’s offense, making it difficult for its opponent to score. Their efforts were an improvement over last season’s 2-0 loss against Evergreen.

As the ball traveled back and forth between both sides of the field, players on the sideline cheered in support of their respective teams. Goalkeeper Madison Braun (De Anza No. 33) stayed busy blocking multiple goal attempts throughout the first half.

Evergreen scored 38 minutes into the first half and the Mountain Lions were unable to answer, ending the game with a loss at home. Despite the defeat, De Anza’s persistence and teamwork were two qualities that never wavered. 

Assistant coach Isabel Sandez spoke of the progress she saw within the team  throughout the season and leading up to this game. 

“I think the performance has been elevated to a new standard that coach Rusty is trying to incorporate into this program,” Sandez said. “Girls showing up on time, girls warming up properly, taking care of their bodies properly, visualizing what they want to put into the game and actually pursuing it.”

She gave insight into how the team’s mindset has helped them improve.

“Every game we come in with different setbacks so within every setback we try to adjust as we go,” Sandez said. 

Defensive player Maria Mora (De Anza No.11), 24, computer science major, delivered a standout performance by continuously pushing players down the line and relentlessly protecting their goal. She says the improvements seen on the field all come from working together as a team.

“I think we did a really good job communicating,” Mora said. “We put in a lot of effort and I think it seems reflective of what we did today in the game. Even though we lost, I feel like we did a really good job. I think as a team we tried our best.” 

Midfielder Hermione Thompson (De Anza No. 16) rushes to defend against Evergreen’s Samantha Wallace (No. 17) as she dribbles toward the goal box. Goalkeeper Madison Braun (De Anza No. 33) spreads her arms to cut off the angle while midfielder Emily Aquino Salazar (De Anza No. 4) races in to block the cross during the Oct. 25 home game. (Damian Renteria Mata)

Team captain and center midfielder Lia Hirata (De Anza No.12), 18, liberal arts major, says she’s proud of how her teammates have continued to push through challenges together. 

“I’m just proud of our team in general for pushing through, maintaining high intensity, not letting them get to us,” Hirata said.

She acknowledged that, like any other team, they go through their fair share of challenges. But those moments stem from how much they care about the game and each other. 

“There’s days where we sometimes fight. But I think it’s just because we’re all so competitive and because we care so much about this work,” she said. “We care to win. We care to have a result. So I think it shows up sometimes (in) us kind of getting at each other.”

Even through the moments of frustration, the bond between the team remains strong.

“But it’s all love,” Hirata said. “At the end of the day, it’s all because we just care. And we all understand that.”

